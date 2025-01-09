Home
Friday, January 10, 2025
VIDEO: Five US Living Presidents Gather To Honor Jimmy Carter At His State Funeral

The gathering of five living presidents in one place is a rare occurrence in American history. The last such event took place in December 2018 at the funeral of George H.W. Bush.

In a rare and historic moment, all five living U.S. presidents- President Joe Biden, President-elect Donald Trump, and former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton- came together on Thursday to honor the life and legacy of former President Jimmy Carter at his funeral service.

The event, held at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., marked the first public gathering of these leaders since 2018.  Jimmy Carter was 39th US president, who passed away on December 29 at the age of 100.

VIDEO:

The Seating Arrangement

The seating arrangement at the service reflected the historical significance of the occasion. President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden occupied the front row alongside Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff. Seated directly behind them were Bill and Hillary Clinton, George and Laura Bush, and Barack and Michelle Obama.

Former President Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump joined them, with the group sharing rare moments of interaction. Obama and Trump were even seen exchanging smiles and words before the service began.

Notably absent from the event was Michelle Obama, whose absence was not publicly explained. Meanwhile, former Vice Presidents Al Gore and Mike Pence sat in attendance, with Pence exchanging a handshake with Trump- a significant moment given the political tensions of recent years.

During the ceremony, Steven Ford, son of former President Gerald Ford, read a tribute from his father. In a lighthearted moment, he recalled his father’s remark that “two presidents in a room is one too many,” prompting laughter among the five presidents in attendance.

Gathering of Presidents- Rare Event

The gathering of five living presidents in one place is a rare occurrence in American history. The last such event took place in December 2018 at the funeral of George H.W. Bush. On that occasion, Carter and his wife Rosalynn were also in attendance, alongside Trump, Obama, Bush, and Clinton.

Historically, presidents most often come together to mourn the passing of one of their own. State funerals, such as Carter’s, often feature military honors, lying in state at the Capitol Rotunda, and a memorial service at the National Cathedral.

Other occasions for presidential gatherings have included library dedications and inaugurations, although Trump notably declined to attend Biden’s inauguration in 2021.

Presidential Tributes Through the Years

Over the years, funerals for past presidents have served as moments of national reflection and unity. George H.W. Bush’s funeral in 2018 saw Trump shaking hands with the Obamas but avoiding interaction with the Clintons and Carters. In 2004, George W. Bush eulogized Ronald Reagan, a service attended by his father, Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter, and Gerald Ford.

Richard Nixon’s 1994 funeral was similarly historic, drawing together five presidents: Clinton, Carter, Ford, Reagan, and George H.W. Bush. Each leader acknowledged Nixon’s complex legacy, with Clinton delivering a eulogy that called for a balanced view of his contributions and controversies.

The first-ever gathering of five presidents occurred in 1991 for the dedication of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. Reagan was joined by Nixon, Ford, Carter, and George H.W. Bush, marking a landmark moment in U.S. history.

