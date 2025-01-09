Italy’s Meloni Interprets Trump’s Greenland Remarks As Strategic Signal To China

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni dismissed speculation of U.S. plans to annex Greenland or the Panama Canal, interpreting Donald Trump’s remarks as a strategic message to counter China’s growing influence in these regions, emphasizing their geopolitical significance.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni dismissed talk that the US, under Donald Trump, the president-elect, would annex either Greenland or the Panama Canal by force. Speaking on her annual day of press Q&A, Meloni said this was not a military policy but a tactical move to put pressure on the rising influence in China.

“It gives me the peace of mind in terms of the United States trying to take pieces of land by force,” Meloni said, as per AFP. She called Trump’s words a “message to other world powers,” alluding to a growing Chinese presence in both territories.

Trump’s Controversial Statements

Earlier in the week, Trump was making headlines declaring U.S. control over Greenland and the Panama Canal as important to national security. When reporters questioned him, he notably did not rule out using military force to secure those regions. “It might be that you’ll have to do something,” he said, according to The Associated Press. “The Panama Canal is vital to our country, and we need Greenland for national security purposes.”

These statements mark a significant departure from long-standing U.S. policies that have prioritized respecting territorial sovereignty and self-determination. Trump also cast doubt on Denmark’s claim to Greenland, despite the territory’s status as an autonomous region under Danish sovereignty and its strategic role as the site of a major U.S. military base.

Likewise, the Panama Canal, a vital canal in international trade, has been solely under Panama’s control since the United States relinquished joint oversight in 1999.

Global Consequences Of Trump’s Policy

Meloni said that the remarks of Trump were not a direct threat but a reaction to China’s growing economic and strategic activities in Greenland and Panama. The latter has witnessed increasing Chinese investments and influence in recent years, which have caused Western nations to be worried.

Meloni On U.S. Support For Ukraine

When asked about Trump’s inauguration on January 20, Meloni replied that she had not yet made up her mind to attend the event but indicated a willingness to do so if possible. Meloni, being a vocal supporter of Ukraine against Russia, ruled out the possibility of Trump changing the U.S. policy in favor of Russia.

“Frankly, I don’t foresee a disengagement,” Meloni said, adding that Trump had emphasized his commitment to peace while reaffirming support for Ukraine.

