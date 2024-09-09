Vietnam Bridge Collapse: Cars Fall Into River Amid Super Typhoon

Bridge Collapse and Vehicle Plunge

A major disaster struck northern Vietnam as Super Typhoon Yagi, one of Asia’s most powerful storms this year, caused the collapse of the Phong Chau bridge in Phu Tho province. The incident, captured on dashcam footage, saw several vehicles plunge into the Red River below. The storm, which made landfall on Saturday, has already claimed over 60 lives and caused widespread destruction.

Typhoon’s Impact and Ongoing Recovery Efforts

Super Typhoon Yagi, now weakened to a tropical depression, brought wind speeds of up to 203 km/h (126 mph). The storm has wreaked havoc across northern Vietnam, leading to severe flooding and landslides that have left millions without power. The typhoon has resulted in at least 240 injuries and significant infrastructure damage.

Immediate Response and Rescue Operations

Following the bridge collapse, rescue teams have been working tirelessly to locate and assist those affected. As of now, 13 people remain missing, and at least three individuals have been rescued from the river. The military has been mobilized to construct a pontoon bridge to facilitate recovery efforts and restore connectivity.

Widespread Damage and Disruptions

The typhoon’s effects extend beyond the bridge collapse. Floodwaters have reached up to one meter (three feet) high in the Yen Bai province, leading to the evacuation of 2,400 families. Nearly 50,000 people have been displaced from coastal areas, with schools temporarily closed in 12 northern provinces, including Hanoi.

Climate Change and Future Risks

The intensity of Super Typhoon Yagi underscores the growing impact of climate change on weather patterns. While individual storms are influenced by complex factors, the increased frequency and severity of such events are linked to global warming. Authorities and experts continue to monitor the situation as Yagi progresses westwards, anticipating further disruption.

Historical Context and Regional Impact

Before hitting Vietnam, Super Typhoon Yagi caused significant damage across southern China and the Philippines, resulting in 24 deaths. The ongoing storm’s legacy highlights the urgent need for enhanced disaster preparedness and resilience in vulnerable regions.

