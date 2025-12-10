LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Goa elon musk Cricket Danube business news balochistan asim munir donald trump peace deal trump Goa elon musk Cricket Danube business news balochistan asim munir donald trump peace deal trump Goa elon musk Cricket Danube business news balochistan asim munir donald trump peace deal trump Goa elon musk Cricket Danube business news balochistan asim munir donald trump peace deal trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Goa elon musk Cricket Danube business news balochistan asim munir donald trump peace deal trump Goa elon musk Cricket Danube business news balochistan asim munir donald trump peace deal trump Goa elon musk Cricket Danube business news balochistan asim munir donald trump peace deal trump Goa elon musk Cricket Danube business news balochistan asim munir donald trump peace deal trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘Loneliest Boy In The World’: Leaked Pics of Putin’s Hidden Sons Go Viral, Ivan, Vladimir Jr. Seen Training With Olympic Legends

‘Loneliest Boy In The World’: Leaked Pics of Putin’s Hidden Sons Go Viral, Ivan, Vladimir Jr. Seen Training With Olympic Legends

Leaked photos and videos allegedly showing Vladimir Putin’s secret sons, Ivan and Vladimir Jr., have surfaced online. The children, reportedly raised in deep secrecy by former Olympic champion Alina Kabaeva, appear training at her gymnastics academy.

Leaked photos claim to show Putin’s hidden sons training with Alina Kabaeva, revealing a rare look into the Kremlin’s secretive family. Photos: X.
Leaked photos claim to show Putin’s hidden sons training with Alina Kabaeva, revealing a rare look into the Kremlin’s secretive family. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: December 10, 2025 15:51:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Loneliest Boy In The World’: Leaked Pics of Putin’s Hidden Sons Go Viral, Ivan, Vladimir Jr. Seen Training With Olympic Legends

Newly leaked photographs and videos appear to show Russian President Vladimir Putin’s alleged hidden sons, Ivan, 10, and Vladimir Jr., 6, training as gymnasts under the guidance of their mother, former Olympic champion Alina Kabaeva. According to a NY Post report, the images, smuggled out of Russia, capture the boys participating in a gymnastics event run by Kabaeva, who is widely described as Putin’s long-time mistress.

Ivan Speaking About Learning from Olympic Greats

A video published by the Russian-language OSINT Bees channel includes an interview with the boy identified as Ivan. In it, he discusses the “cool” gymnastics moves he learned from Olympic legends Alexei Nemov, Evgenia Kanaeva and Taghir Khaibulaev.

According to the channel, the footage was recorded in January after Kabaeva invited the decorated athletes to conduct master classes for her sons at her namesake academy.

Deep Secrecy Around Putin’s Alleged Children

Putin maintains extreme secrecy around his purported younger children. According to multiple reports, the boys and their mother live an isolated life in a heavily guarded forest compound in Valdai, northwest of Moscow.

Also Read: Russian President Putin Wants To Restore USSR Or Attack NATO? Kremlin Issues Big Statement

According to reports, the boys were given a cover surname, Spiridonov, and all the territory around the Valdai dwelling of the tsar’s family is strictly guarded. 

The alias “Spiridonov” is believed to reference Putin’s paternal grandfather, Spiridon Putin, who lived from 1879 to 1965.

Anti-Kremlin Channels Publish First Alleged Images of Ivan

Earlier this year, anti-Kremlin Telegram channel VChK-OGPU released what it claimed were the first photos of Ivan, calling him “the loneliest boy in Russia.”

“Ivan is in a team of boy-gymnasts… He took part in a large [performance] called ‘Lezginka’ at a festival organized by his mother,” the channel wrote.

Images also show the boy with his teammates at ALINA 2023, an event named after Kabaeva.

“From the numerous photos […] of the sports team for which Ivan competes, you can see that one of its members is not an ordinary boy,” the channel alleged.

Photos Also Show Vladimir Jr. Receiving Martial Arts Medal

Other images circulating online appear to show light-haired Vladimir Jr. posing with his martial arts group and collecting a medal at a competition.

Putin, 73, and Kabaeva, 41, have been linked since at least 2008, though neither has ever publicly acknowledged their reported 17-year relationship.

A Russian outlet that speculated about their ties was shut down shortly afterward, and state media remains prohibited from discussing any connection between the two.

Also Read: Inside Vladimir Putin’s Secret Family: Children Drink From Special Mugs To Avoid Poison, Grow Up In Isolated Fortress

First published on: Dec 10, 2025 3:50 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: putinPutin childrenPutin familyrussia newsvladimir putinWorld news

RELATED News

‘That Beautiful Face, Lips Like Machine Gun,’ Donald Trump Sparks Controversy With Similar On-Stage Remarks About Press Secretary, Triggers Fresh Debate

‘A Joyous Moment’: UNESCO Adds Festival ‘Deepavali’ To Intangible Cultural Heritage List

Australia Bans Social Media for Under-16s, Find Out Which Apps Are Hit and Which Escape the Ban

Fresh Trouble For Imran Khan, Pakistan Military Dictator Asim Munir Likely To Book Former PM For Treason, Ban PTI, The Reason Is…

Will SpaceX Go Public In 2026? Grab A Piece Of Elon Musk’s Cosmic Empire As Company Eyes $25 Billion IPO

LATEST NEWS

Air India Admits Culture Lapses After Operating Airbus Without Permit

Goa Nightclub Fire: Kazakhstan Belly Dancer Kristina, Who Was Performing On ‘Mehbooba’ Before Fire Erupted, Is Now Under Scanner Due To…

OUT | Kerala State Lottery Result Today (10.12.2025), DHANALEKSHMI DL-30 Live Lottery Result: Check Complete Winners List; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No. DP 940327

Bollywood’s Plagiarism Epidemic: Check Out These Famous Movies That Were Actually A Rip-Off Of Another Film

When Will Starlink Launch In India? Union Minister Shares Big Update After Meeting SpaceX Leadership

Top 10 Silver-Producing Countries In The World: Leaders Driving Global Supply and Investment

Virat Kohli Closes In On Rohit Sharma’s Top Spot; Check Where Is The Indian Batter Placed In ICC ODI Rankings Right Now

How Political Are Football Clubs Getting? Is Speaking Out Inevitable For Modern Legends Like Mohamed Salah, Cristiano Ronaldo And Mesut Ozil

Did Shah Rukh Khan Just Confirm Pathaan 2 Amid Dhurandhar Hype? This Is How King Khan Reacted With Unexpected Announcement

Shah Rukh Khan Craze In Dubai: ₹5,000 Crore ‘Shahrukhz’ Tower Sells Out Instantly – What’s Inside This 55-Storey Commercial Marvel?

‘Loneliest Boy In The World’: Leaked Pics of Putin’s Hidden Sons Go Viral, Ivan, Vladimir Jr. Seen Training With Olympic Legends

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Loneliest Boy In The World’: Leaked Pics of Putin’s Hidden Sons Go Viral, Ivan, Vladimir Jr. Seen Training With Olympic Legends

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Loneliest Boy In The World’: Leaked Pics of Putin’s Hidden Sons Go Viral, Ivan, Vladimir Jr. Seen Training With Olympic Legends
‘Loneliest Boy In The World’: Leaked Pics of Putin’s Hidden Sons Go Viral, Ivan, Vladimir Jr. Seen Training With Olympic Legends
‘Loneliest Boy In The World’: Leaked Pics of Putin’s Hidden Sons Go Viral, Ivan, Vladimir Jr. Seen Training With Olympic Legends
‘Loneliest Boy In The World’: Leaked Pics of Putin’s Hidden Sons Go Viral, Ivan, Vladimir Jr. Seen Training With Olympic Legends

QUICK LINKS