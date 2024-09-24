Home
Volodymyr Zelenskyy Expresses Hope For End Of Ukraine War, Says ‘Closer…’

In a significant development from Russia-Ukraine conflict, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed optimism about the possibility of ending the ongoing conflict with Russia.

In an interview with ABC News, he stated, “I think that we are closer to peace than we realize. We are closer to the end of the war.”

Further, he emphasized that Ukraine must maintain a “strong position” to encourage Russian President Vladimir Putin to cease hostilities.

During his visit to the United States for the United Nations General Assembly, Zelenskyy called for a united effort to achieve “a shared victory for a truly just peace.”

Also Read: Volodymyr Zelenskyy Thanks PM Modi For India’s Support Of Ukrainian Sovereignty

Washington Support To Ukraine

Later, Zelenskyy highlighted the critical role of continued support from the United States and other allies, noting that the full-scale invasion, which began in February 2022, has led to immense loss of life, the displacement of millions, and extensive destruction across Ukrainian cities.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy demands the complete withdrawal of Russian forces and the restoration of Ukraine’s post-Soviet borders,  while, Putin insists that negotiations can only begin if Kyiv relinquishes control over significant territories in the east and south and abandons its NATO membership aspirations.

Must Read: Volodymyr Zelenskyy seeks Israel’s help to secure release of Melitopol mayor

Earlier this month, Ukraine launched a cross-border operation into Russia’s western Kursk region on August 6, aimed at disrupting potential incursions by Russian troops.  Later, Zelenskyy suggested that this operation has instilled fear in Putin, stating, “He’s afraid very much,” and pointed out that Russian citizens have become aware of their inability to defend their territory effectively.

Badlapur Residents Celebrate Akshay Shinde Encounter By Distributing Sweets

Actor Mukesh Appears Before SIT Amid Rape Allegations In Kerala

CheQ Joins Hands With Flipkart For Its Flagship Big Billion Days Sale

Akhilesh Yadav: “Everyone Deserves Coldplay!” Amid Ticket Scalping Outcry

Devotee Finds Tobacco In Tirupati Laddu, TTD Denies Contamination Claims

Video Of Diddy Getting Freaked Out At The Ellen DeGeneres Show Resurfaces Amid Arrest Over Sexual Assault

Margot Robbie And Jacob Elordi To Lead Adaptation Of Emily Bronte’s Classic Novel Wuthering Heights

Did A Gambling Debt Led To The Origin Of The Godfather?

IIFA Rocks 2024: Experience the Magic of Iulia Vantur Live On The Night Of Soulful Music

IIFA Rocks 2024: Bollywood Icons Honey Singh And Shilpa Rao Set To Dazzle The Stage

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

