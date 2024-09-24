Volodymyr Zelenskyy Expresses Hope For End Of Ukraine War, Says ‘Closer…’

In a significant development from Russia-Ukraine conflict, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed optimism about the possibility of ending the ongoing conflict with Russia.

In an interview with ABC News, he stated, “I think that we are closer to peace than we realize. We are closer to the end of the war.”

Further, he emphasized that Ukraine must maintain a “strong position” to encourage Russian President Vladimir Putin to cease hostilities.

During his visit to the United States for the United Nations General Assembly, Zelenskyy called for a united effort to achieve “a shared victory for a truly just peace.”

Washington Support To Ukraine

Later, Zelenskyy highlighted the critical role of continued support from the United States and other allies, noting that the full-scale invasion, which began in February 2022, has led to immense loss of life, the displacement of millions, and extensive destruction across Ukrainian cities.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy demands the complete withdrawal of Russian forces and the restoration of Ukraine’s post-Soviet borders, while, Putin insists that negotiations can only begin if Kyiv relinquishes control over significant territories in the east and south and abandons its NATO membership aspirations.

Earlier this month, Ukraine launched a cross-border operation into Russia’s western Kursk region on August 6, aimed at disrupting potential incursions by Russian troops. Later, Zelenskyy suggested that this operation has instilled fear in Putin, stating, “He’s afraid very much,” and pointed out that Russian citizens have become aware of their inability to defend their territory effectively.