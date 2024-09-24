Home
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Volodymyr Zelenskyy Thanks PM Modi For India’s Support Of Ukrainian Sovereignty

Following his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ukrainian president volodymyr zelenskyy expressed gratitude for India's clear support of Ukraine's sovereignty.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy Thanks PM Modi For India’s Support Of Ukrainian Sovereignty

Following his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ukrainian president volodymyr zelenskyy expressed gratitude for India’s clear support of Ukraine’s sovereignty.

During their discussion on the sidelines of the UN’s Summit of the Future, PM Modi reiterated India’s commitment to an early resolution of the conflict in Ukraine, emphasizing the need for peace and stability.

Taking to X, Zelenskyy said “I am grateful for the clear support of our sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

He further remarked, that India and Ukraine are “actively developing” their relations and enhancing cooperation.

This meeting marked their third bilateral discussion this year. Later, in a follow-up post, PM Modi noted, “We are committed to implementing the outcomes of my visit to Ukraine last month to strengthen bilateral relations.”

Also Read: PM Modi’s Second Meeting With Ukraine’s Zelenskyy In New York

He also highlighted their conversation about improving collaboration on international platforms, particularly at the UN and G20, and discussed implementing Ukraine’s Peace Formula while preparing for the upcoming Peace Summit.

Must Read: Zelenskyy’s Victory Plan For Ukraine Hinges On Swift International Support

Earlier on August 23, Zelenskyy had suggested India as a potential host for a peace summit amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. This visit followed PM Modi’s discussions with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow in July, where he expressed hope for peace in the region.

