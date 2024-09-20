Zelenskyy’s Victory Plan For Ukraine Hinges On Swift International Support

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has underscored the critical importance of timely decisions from international partners in ensuring the success of Ukraine’s “victory plan” in the ongoing war against Russia.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has underscored the critical importance of timely decisions from international partners in ensuring the success of Ukraine’s “victory plan” in the ongoing war against Russia. Speaking at a joint press conference on Friday with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Zelenskyy emphasized the need for swift and coordinated actions from Ukraine’s allies.

“The entire plan is predicated upon quick decisions from our partners,” Zelenskyy said, indicating that delays in international support could hinder the plan’s objectives.

EU Loan to Aid Defence and Infrastructure Efforts

Zelenskyy highlighted that a multi-billion dollar European Union loan is set to be allocated toward key areas vital to Ukraine’s resilience, such as air defence systems, energy infrastructure, and domestic weapons procurement. These resources are deemed essential to sustain Ukraine’s defence capabilities, as the country continues to resist Russian aggression, which has been ongoing for over two years.

The loan marks a significant boost for Ukraine’s war efforts, providing much-needed support to maintain energy supplies and enhance military readiness, particularly as the colder months approach.

U.S. Support a Pivotal Component of Ukraine’s Strategy

A crucial element of Ukraine’s “victory plan” is the backing of the United States. President Zelenskyy emphasized the vital role that U.S. President Joe Biden plays in the execution of the plan’s key strategies. He noted that while support from European and other global allies is essential, several decisive elements depend on the support and decisions made in Washington.

“Most of the decisions from the plan depend specifically on him [Biden],” Zelenskyy remarked. He is scheduled to meet with the U.S. President during an upcoming visit to the United States, where discussions will focus on finalizing aspects of the plan.

Plan’s Specifics Remain Unclear, Timely Decisions Critical

Although the precise details of the “victory plan” remain largely undisclosed, Zelenskyy has indicated that its success hinges on securing terms favorable to Ukraine. After enduring nearly three years of conflict following Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, the Ukrainian government is seeking international support to fortify its position on the battlefield and at the negotiating table.

“The decisions made by Ukraine’s partners between October and December will be crucial to the plan’s success,” Zelenskyy noted, reiterating the importance of timely action to avoid losing momentum in the war effort.

Ukraine’s leadership is confident that with the backing of its allies, particularly the U.S. and EU, the country can continue to resist Russian forces and work toward a long-term resolution to the conflict.

