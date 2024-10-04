Home
Friday, October 4, 2024
Watch: Airline Banner Over NYC Urges To End Violence Against Bangladesh Hindus

The large banner circled the Statue of Liberty, which sought to raise awareness about the atrocities happening thousands of miles away.

Watch: Airline Banner Over NYC Urges To End Violence Against Bangladesh Hindus

Hindu American groups have taken to the skies of New York City with a powerful message. A massive banner flew over the Hudson River, urging immediate action to stop ongoing violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. The large banner circled the Statue of Liberty, which sought to raise awareness about the atrocities happening thousands of miles away.

The Background Of Crisis

The violence against Bangladesh’s Hindu population has deep roots, dating back to the 1971 genocide. According to US Congress Resolution HR 1430 passed in 2022, this violence claimed the lives of 2.8 million people, with at least 200,000 predominantly Hindu women being raped. The effects of these brutalities still resonate, as the Hindu population in Bangladesh has decreased from 20% in 1971 to just 8.9% today.

Recent reports have painted a dire picture. Targeted violence, kidnappings, forced resignations, lynchings, and property confiscation have endangered the lives of up to 15 million Hindus currently living in Bangladesh. Since August 5, 2024, there have been 250 confirmed attacks, with over 1,000 incidents reported.

Humanitarian organizations are closely observing the deteriorating situation in Bangladesh, fearing that increasing violence could result in a large-scale genocide.

Activists Urge For Economic Boycott

Activists are calling for an economic boycott of Bangladeshi garments, which make up 85% of the country’s export earnings. Major brands like Walmart, H&M, and Target are being urged to suspend business with Bangladesh until the violence stops. Many fear that without intervention, the situation could worsen, potentially leading to widespread instability across the region.

The Jewish community in America has expressed solidarity with the Hindu minority. They compared the situation to recent acts of terrorism in Israel. The campaign was broadcast live on StopHinduGenocide.org, where ongoing atrocities and historical context are being documented, with hopes of mobilizing international support to prevent further tragedies.

MUST READ: Bangladesh: Hindu Groups Protest in Chittagong Against Minority Persecution Before Durga Puja

