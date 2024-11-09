Home
Sunday, November 10, 2024
Watch Video: Bangladeshi Islamist Groups Threaten ISKCON Devotees Amid Rising Tensions

Islamist groups in Bangladesh have escalated threats against Hindu minorities, specifically targeting followers of the ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness).

Watch Video: Bangladeshi Islamist Groups Threaten ISKCON Devotees Amid Rising Tensions

Islamist groups in Bangladesh have escalated threats against Hindu minorities, specifically targeting followers of the ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness). The situation has deteriorated significantly, with radicals taking to the streets, raising slogans against India, Hindus, and ISKCON. Demonstrators have reportedly shouted “Pakistan Zindabad” and chanted calls to “burn down ISKCON temples,” a troubling development as these temples have historically provided aid, including during floods.

ISKCON Vice President voices deep concerns

International Society for Krishna Consciousness Vice President and spokesperson Radharamn Das voiced deep concerns on social media, revealing that threats to capture, torture, and kill International Society for Krishna Consciousness  devotees are circulating openly. “This horrific plan to behead ISKCON monks and devotees is openly circulating, and we fear for their safety. Immediate intervention is critical to prevent these violent actions,” Das stated in his post on X (formerly Twitter).

Ban on ISKCON

Author and social activist Taslima Nasreen also condemned the situation, calling attention to the extremist group Hefazat-e-Islam’s role in heightening tensions. She revealed that Hefazat-e-Islam, a conservative Islamic advocacy group based in Chittagong, has called for a ban on ISKCON. “Today, their slogan was: ‘Catch one International Society for Krishna Consciousness, then slaughter.’ Hefazat-e-Islam has called for terrorism. They want to kill International Society for Krishna Consciousness members,” Nasreen remarked on X.

Bangladesh Hindu community

Expressing her dismay, Nasreen questioned the logic behind calls for a ban on ISKCON, a globally recognized Gaudiya Vaishnava Hindu organization that has peacefully promoted religious practices worldwide. “Is ISKCON a terrorist organization that it should be banned?” she asked. “In Bangladesh, there is a large number of Islamists and jihadists who cannot tolerate people of other religions,” she added.

Since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s ouster in August, there has been a marked increase in violence against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. The Hindu community, fearful for its safety, has faced intensified persecution following this political upheaval, raising concerns about the country’s direction under rising Islamist influence.

Filed under

Bangladesh Hindu community Bangladesh ISKCON Devotees bangladeshi hindus ISKCON
