What Is Flash Marriage Scam? Chinese Woman Makes Rs 35 lakhs By Duping Men

China’s rapidly evolving digital sector has significantly impacted various industries, including the online dating and matrimonial landscape. While technological advancements have made matchmaking more accessible, they have also opened avenues for fraudulent practices. In a disturbing trend, matchmaking agencies in southwest China have been exposed for orchestrating scams targeting single men.

The Flash Marriage Scam Unveiled

State media recently uncovered that several matchmaking companies in China were deceiving single men with the help of women posing as potential brides. These scams resulted in significant financial losses for the victims, many of whom were desperate for companionship.

One such woman involved in these operations allegedly earned 300,000 yuan (approximately Rs 35 lakh) in just three months. Her method involved marrying clients, taking large sums of money or property, and then filing for divorce under false allegations of abuse.

In December 2023, this woman registered her marriage with a client but filed for divorce soon after, citing domestic violence. During the divorce proceedings, she refused to return the 170,000 yuan bride price and even claimed shared property, including a car purchased by her husband. Once divorced, she resumed attending blind dates arranged by the same agency, which concealed her divorce history to attract new clients.

In a separate incident in May 2023, a man named Liao traveled from Hubei province to Guiyang to meet a woman introduced by a matchmaking agency. Within two days of meeting, Liao married her and paid her family a cash gift of $16,000.

However, within two months, the marriage began to unravel. Liao’s wife frequently left their home to return to Guiyang, argued with him, and demanded expensive purchases, including a home and a car. Liao later discovered that she had given birth to five children previously—a fact the agency had concealed. When he sought a refund from the matchmaking agency, he found it had been shut down due to a police investigation.

Recruitment of Scam Participants for Flash Marriage Scam

The fraudulent agencies recruited women—often divorced and in debt—persuading them to participate in the schemes. Some women reportedly earned up to $42,000 in a matter of months.

The agencies also targeted men from remote areas and smaller cities, preying on their desperation for companionship. Many male clients agreed to marry within days of meeting their prospective brides. These “flash weddings” were followed by binding contracts that required men to pay significant fees, including a bride price.

What Are Flash Marriages?

Flash weddings involve couples marrying after knowing each other for an exceptionally short period—often less than a month. Brides in these arrangements frequently disappeared, ran away, or pressured their spouses into divorce through constant conflicts or demands.

The Huaguoyuan area in Guiyang, Guizhou province, has emerged as a hotspot for matchmaking fraud. According to a court statement in September 2023, 180 reports of matchmaking fraud were filed in the region since March 2023.

Authorities have resolved 50 disputes involving substantial matchmaking fees during this period, as reported by Red Star News. Many fraudulent agencies had leased high-end office spaces in the Huaguoyuan area to establish credibility and gain the trust of their clients.

As matchmaking fraud cases rise, authorities have intensified their crackdown on these scams. Many agencies involved in such operations have been shut down, and investigations are ongoing.

