Mexico Denies Trump’s Claims On Effectively ‘Closing The Border’

Trump announced that Mexico would "stop migration" and close the U.S. southern border, but Sheinbaum disagreed, clarifying that Mexico’s strategy is about cooperation, not border closure.

In a significant development following President-elect Donald Trump’s tough stance on immigration, he announced that Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum had agreed to take measures to “stop migration through Mexico,” effectively closing the southern U.S. border. However, Sheinbaum’s response was markedly different, as she reframed the discussion, stating that Mexico’s strategy is not about closing borders but about fostering cooperation and building bridges.

Trump’s Bold Statement on Stopping Migration

Trump took to Truth Social on Wednesday, describing his phone conversation with Mexico’s new president as “wonderful.” He emphasized that Sheinbaum had agreed to halt migration into the United States, which he said would “effectively close our Southern Border.”

“She has agreed to stop Migration through Mexico, and into the United States, effectively closing our Southern Border,” Trump declared in his post.

Mexican President Responds: Strategy Not About Border Closure

While Trump framed the discussion as a major step toward closing the border, Sheinbaum disagreed with this characterization. On X (formerly Twitter), Sheinbaum provided a different perspective, stating, “We discussed Mexico’s strategy on the migration phenomenon, and I shared that caravans are not arriving at the northern border because they are being taken care of in Mexico.”

Sheinbaum reiterated that Mexico’s strategy focuses on managing migration, not on shutting down the border.

Focus on Combating Drug Trafficking

During their conversation, Trump also mentioned that he and Sheinbaum addressed the ongoing issue of illegal drugs entering the United States from Mexico. “We also talked about what can be done to stop the massive drug inflow into the United States, and also, U.S. consumption of these drugs,” Trump wrote. He described the conversation as “very productive,” highlighting both the migration and drug trafficking issues as key points of discussion.

Tariff Threats Loom Over Trade Relations

In a broader context, Trump’s comments come just days after he threatened to impose significant tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada. On his Truth Social account, he reiterated his stance, writing, “This Tariff will remain in effect until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country!”

However, Trump’s tariff threats have raised concerns. Mexican economy minister Marcelo Ebrard warned that such measures could have serious economic repercussions. He stated that a 25% tariff on Mexican imports could result in the loss of nearly 400,000 jobs in the U.S. Ebrard also pointed out the potential increase in consumer costs, particularly for U.S. consumers who purchase pickup trucks—many of which are manufactured in Mexico. He said the tariffs could add up to $3,000 to the cost of a new vehicle.

Implications for U.S.-Mexico Relations

The looming tariff threat underscores the tense nature of U.S.-Mexico relations, especially concerning trade and immigration issues. Ebrard and Sheinbaum have both expressed concerns over the potential economic fallout from such measures, emphasizing that U.S. consumers would bear much of the burden.

Trump’s Focus on Immigration Reform

Migration remains a top priority for Trump, particularly after the recent U.S. presidential elections where illegal immigration was a central issue. Trump has vowed to enact the largest deportation effort in U.S. history, starting immediately upon taking office. In addition to the deportations, Trump confirmed he would declare a national emergency to expedite the process, utilizing “military assets” to assist in the deportation of illegal migrants.

Key Developments and Future of U.S.-Mexico Relations

As Trump prepares to take office on January 20, 2025, his aggressive approach to both migration and trade is set to influence the future of U.S.-Mexico relations. While Sheinbaum’s commitment to managing migration may provide a basis for further diplomatic discussions, the looming tariffs could continue to strain relations between the two countries.

