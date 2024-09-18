What We Know About The Hezbollah Pager Blasts In Lebanon

On September 17, 2024, a series of simultaneous pager explosions involving Hezbollah members, including fighters and medics, resulted in at least nine fatalities and nearly 3,000 injuries across Lebanon.

On September 17, 2024, a series of simultaneous pager explosions involving Hezbollah members, including fighters and medics, resulted in at least nine fatalities and nearly 3,000 injuries across Lebanon. The detonations occurred around 3:30 p.m. local time (1230 GMT) in the southern suburbs of Beirut (Dahiyeh) and the eastern Bekaa Valley, areas known for Hezbollah activity. The explosions continued intermittently for about an hour, with some reports indicating that blasts were still being heard up to an hour later.

Explosion Impact

Footage and witness accounts indicate that the explosions were relatively contained. Videos from supermarkets showed that the blasts primarily affected individuals in close proximity to the pagers. Injuries included severe facial wounds, missing fingers, and large wounds at the hips where the pagers were worn. Despite the severe injuries, the explosions did not cause major structural damage or ignite fires.

Pager Details

The pagers involved in the blasts were identified as models from Gold Apollo, a Taiwanese manufacturer. Hezbollah had recently adopted these devices, believing they would evade Israeli tracking. The pagers that exploded were reported to be new models acquired by Hezbollah in recent months.

Possible Causes of the Explosions

Hezbollah has initiated a “security and scientific investigation” to determine the cause of the explosions and has indicated that Israel will face repercussions. Speculation includes the possibility that the explosions were caused by overheating batteries within the pagers. However, there is also conjecture that Israel might have sabotaged the supply chain by inserting explosive materials into the pagers before they reached Hezbollah. Experts such as Paul Christensen from Newcastle University and Ofodike Ezekoye from the University of Texas at Austin have expressed skepticism about overheating batteries alone being responsible for the blasts. They point out that such devices typically require a fully charged battery to explode, which seems unlikely for all affected pagers.

Official Reactions

Lebanon’s foreign ministry has labeled the explosions as an “Israeli cyberattack,” although no detailed evidence has been provided to support this claim. The Lebanese information minister described the incident as an assault on Lebanon’s sovereignty. Israel’s military has declined to comment, while the U.S. State Department has stated that it is gathering information but is not involved in the incident. The Pentagon confirmed that there has been no change in U.S. military posture in the Middle East following the explosions.

Implications for Israel-Hezbollah Relations

The explosions have heightened tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, raising concerns about potential escalation. Analysts believe that while the incident could disrupt Hezbollah’s operations, it is unlikely to lead to an immediate full-scale conflict. Matthew Levitt, former deputy director of the U.S. Treasury’s intelligence office, and Jonathan Panikoff, former deputy national intelligence officer on the Middle East, suggest that while the explosions represent a significant intelligence setback for Hezbollah, it might not necessarily provoke an all-out war unless diplomatic efforts fail.

