Hezbollah Claims Israel Responsible As Exploding Pagers Kill Nine And Injure Thousands

On Tuesday, a series of explosions struck Hezbollah members in Lebanon and Syria, killing at least nine people, including an 8-year-old girl, and injuring thousands. The blasts occurred almost simultaneously, causing widespread panic and devastation. Among the wounded was Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon.

Hezbollah and Lebanese Government Point Fingers at Israel

Hezbollah and the Lebanese government have accused Israel of orchestrating the sophisticated attack, which involved the remote detonation of pagers used by the militant group. The pagers, reportedly issued after Hezbollah’s leader banned cellphones in February to avoid Israeli surveillance, were rigged with explosives, according to officials.

A Hezbollah official said, “We hold the Israeli enemy fully responsible for this criminal aggression that also targeted civilians,” adding that Israel will “for sure get its just punishment.”

Chaos in Beirut and Damascus

The explosions happened around 3:30 p.m. local time, causing bloodshed in busy areas such as grocery stores and cafes. Many of the explosions occurred in Hezbollah strongholds, including a southern Beirut suburb and the Beqaa region, as well as in Damascus.

One video circulating online showed a man picking through produce at a grocery store when the bag he was carrying at his hip exploded, sending him sprawling to the ground and bystanders running.

Israel Declines to Comment

The Israeli military has yet to comment on the incident. However, the explosions follow reports of a foiled Hezbollah plot involving a remotely detonated device aimed at a former Israeli security official. The Israeli internal security agency said it had thwarted an attempt by Hezbollah to kill a former senior Israeli security official using a planted explosive device that could be remotely detonated.

US and Experts Weigh In

The U.S. State Department confirmed it was unaware of the attacks in advance and is still gathering information. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said, “At this point, we’re gathering information.”

Experts suggest the attacks required meticulous planning, potentially involving tampering with the pagers before they were delivered to Hezbollah. Sean Moorhouse, a former British Army officer and explosive ordinance disposal expert, said, “It seems very likely that all of these encrypted pagers were modified prior to Hezbollah purchasing them, which implies a very successful Mossad operation.”

Hezbollah’s Reaction and Israel’s Historical Context

Hezbollah has condemned the attack, asserting that Israel will face consequences for the “criminal aggression.” The explosion is seen as part of a larger pattern of Israeli operations, which include previous assassinations and cyber-attacks.

In January, an Israeli airstrike targeted Saleh Arouri, a senior Hamas official, in a Beirut apartment building. In July, Israel assassinated a top Hezbollah commander in another airstrike.

Ongoing Conflict and Tensions

The timing of the explosions is significant given the ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, exacerbated by the broader war in Gaza. The violence has resulted in substantial casualties and displacement on both sides of the border. Israel has stated that curbing Hezbollah’s attacks is now an official war objective.

