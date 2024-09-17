45 Years In Jail: Türkiye Takes Hard Line Against Alleged Mossad Spies

A Turkish prosecutor is seeking a total of 45 years in prison for 20 suspects accused of spying on Palestinian nationals and Hamas-linked individuals at the behest of the Israeli intelligence agency, Mossad.

Lawsuit Filed in Istanbul

On Monday, the public prosecutor in Istanbul filed charges against the suspects, 16 of whom are currently under arrest. The indictment accuses them of “international espionage” and alleges they transferred intelligence on foreign nationals living in Türkiye to a Mossad unit specializing in online operations.

The indictment details that the defendants gathered private information, including addresses and footage, on Palestinian citizens and Hamas affiliates in Türkiye for Mossad. The Israeli agency allegedly used these suspects for various tasks such as surveillance, photographing, and other covert operations.

Allegations and Evidence

The indictment suggests that the suspects were involved in identifying locations where targets of Israeli interest gathered or resided in Türkiye. “Therefore, it is possible the next steps could have been the execution or abduction of these individuals,” the prosecution noted. Evidence includes phone records showing the suspects’ communications with the Mossad unit, as well as footage and bank receipts related to their activities.

The suspects reportedly received payments via direct transfers, Western Union, or cryptocurrency for their work with Mossad. The intelligence agency is said to have used communication apps and social media to contact the suspects, without making direct voice or video calls.

Suspect Statements

One suspect, Amal Sallami Ep Siala, claimed he was recruited by someone named Mustafa who introduced himself as residing in Germany. Siala said he was hired to film various locations, including Istanbul’s Süleymaniye Mosque and a complex in Başakşehir. He received nearly 450 euros (TL 17,009) for his work. Siala insisted he was unaware of Mossad’s identity and believed he was simply making money. He also mentioned recording a conversation involving a person named Abu Sajced, who allegedly needed funds for a business venture.

Another suspect, Hazem Mounir Amin Elgayyar, worked as medical personnel and allegedly collected information on Palestinian patients to pass on to Israeli intelligence.

Court Proceedings and Mossad Activity

The suspects face prison terms ranging from 18 years and nine months to 45 years for “political or military espionage.” The 26th Heavy Penal Court in Istanbul has accepted the indictment, with hearings expected to begin in November.

Since January, Turkish authorities have uncovered multiple Mossad networks within Türkiye. Dozens have been detained or charged, including a Kosovan national who managed Mossad’s financial operations in the country. Mossad is reported to have recruited Palestinians and Syrians in Türkiye for espionage against foreigners.

Diplomatic Tensions

Relations between Türkiye and Israel, which had thawed after years of tension, have deteriorated once more following the recent escalation in the Palestine-Israel conflict that began on October 7. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has warned of “serious consequences” if Israel continues to target Hamas officials on Turkish soil.

The head of Israel’s Shin Bet security agency stated in December that the organization was prepared to act against Hamas wherever they might be, including in Türkiye. This declaration has further strained the already tense relations between the two nations.

