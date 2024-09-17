California Leads The Nation With New Laws Regulating AI Use For Performers

California Governor Gavin Newsom has approved new legislation aimed at safeguarding Hollywood actors and performers from unauthorized uses of artificial intelligence. Signed into law on Tuesday, these measures address growing concerns over the digital cloning of individuals' likenesses and voices without consent.

Enhancing Worker Protections Amid AI Advancements

The new laws reflect a broader push by California legislators to regulate the burgeoning AI industry, which has begun to significantly impact various sectors of American life. Newsom emphasized the importance of balancing innovation with worker protection: “We continue to wade through uncharted territory when it comes to how AI and digital media is transforming the entertainment industry, but our North Star has always been to protect workers,” he said. “This legislation ensures the industry can continue thriving while strengthening protections for workers and how their likeness can or cannot be used.”

Addressing AI Cloning Concerns

The legislation responds to fears expressed by actors during last year’s Hollywood strike over issues including potential AI misuse. Under the new law, performers can withdraw from contracts that contain ambiguous language allowing studios to exploit AI for creating digital clones of their voices or images. This law, effective from 2025, has garnered support from the California Labor Federation and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA).

Protecting the Legacy of Deceased Performers

Another component of the legislation addresses the use of AI to create digital versions of deceased performers. This measure prohibits the commercial use of digital clones of deceased actors without the consent of their estates. This provision aims to prevent abuses such as the production of unauthorized AI-generated content, exemplified by a recent case involving a fake comedy special mimicking the late comedian George Carlin’s style without estate approval.

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher praised the new protections, stating, “It is a momentous day for SAG-AFTRA members and everyone else because the AI protections we fought so hard for last year are now expanded upon by California law thanks to the legislature and Governor Gavin Newsom. They say as California goes, so goes the nation!”

California’s Leading Role in AI Regulation

California’s proactive stance on AI regulation positions it among the first states to introduce such protections for performers. In contrast, Tennessee, known for its musical heritage, led the way in March with its own laws safeguarding musicians and artists.

Balancing Innovation with Regulation

Proponents of the new California laws argue that they will promote responsible AI usage while fostering innovation. However, critics, including the California Chamber of Commerce, have raised concerns about the practicality and potential legal challenges of enforcing these new regulations.

Ongoing Legislative Efforts

These new laws are part of a broader legislative effort to manage the impact of AI. Governor Newsom is also expected to address other proposed measures, including a bill targeting deepfake technology used in elections and regulations for large AI models. The governor has until September 30 to finalize his decisions on these proposals.

