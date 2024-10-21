When Is Biltmore Estate Reopening After Hurricane Helene Damage? Know The Worth Of America’s Largest Home

In 1979, George Vanderbilt’s descendants split the assets into various entities, including Biltmore Farms and West Range LLC, which holds the largest portion of the estate—valued at $78 million and not open to the public regularly.

The Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina, a well-known tourist destination, is set to reopen next month following the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene, which struck the region in late September.

The 8,000-acre estate, located in the Blue Ridge Mountains, suffered significant damage from severe flooding and powerful winds brought by the hurricane on September 28.

When Is Biltmore Estate Reopening?

In a social media post, Biltmore staff reflected on the estate’s long history and the community’s resilience, stating, “For more than 125 years, Biltmore has witnessed the strength of this community. Each day, the compassion and determination of our region help us recover from the storm’s impact.” They also expressed gratitude for the generous efforts that have aided in the area’s recovery.

Biltmore is scheduled to reopen on November 2, just in time to welcome visitors for its cherished “Christmas at Biltmore” holiday celebration.

Buncombe County appraisers were tasked with determining the value of America’s largest private residence, the Biltmore Estate, which spans 250 rooms and roughly 135,000 square feet. Built in 1895 and inspired by a French Renaissance château, the home was recently valued at around $37 million. The surrounding 2,194 acres of land were appraised at over $64 million.

When accounting for the estate’s public areas, including hotels, restaurants, and additional buildings, the total value reaches nearly $300 million, according to the county’s tax department.

What Is Biltmore Estate’s Worth?

The estate’s property, totaling around 8,000 acres, is divided among several companies, many of which are not part of the Biltmore Company. In 1979, George Vanderbilt’s descendants split the assets into various entities, including Biltmore Farms and West Range LLC, which holds the largest portion of the estate—valued at $78 million and not open to the public regularly.

Keith Miller, who oversaw the appraisal process, described valuing Biltmore Estate as one of the most complicated tasks the department faces. Since the last reappraisal in 2013, the value of the land surrounding Biltmore House increased by 40%, while the buildings, including the mansion but not the hotels, rose by 27%. These figures align with the average property value increase in Buncombe County, which is 24%.

The Inn on Biltmore Estate has appreciated by 26% since 2013, bringing its value to $46.6 million, while the newer Village Hotel is now worth about $34 million, up 6% since its opening appraisal last year.

The $37 million value for Biltmore House comes from assessing its revenues rather than focusing on features like light fixtures or woodwork, which are not considered in the appraisal.

Miller compared appraising the mansion more to evaluating a commercial property than a traditional residence, given its uniqueness. He noted that “comparable” properties are rare, even globally, and that the house is unlikely to serve as a residence again due to its functional obsolescence.

According to Kathleen Mosher, director of communications for the Biltmore Company, the company is not focused on the estate’s value as it has no intention of selling any of its property.