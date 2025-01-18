Home
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Who Are The Two Supreme Court Judges Killed In Iran’s Capital Tehran

Two senior judges from Iran's Supreme Court, Mohammad Moghiseh and Ali Razini, were shot dead in Tehran on Saturday. The attacker, who killed himself after the shooting, left authorities investigating the motive behind the deadly assault.

Two senior judges from Iran’s Supreme Court, involved in handling espionage and terrorism cases, were shot dead in Tehran on Saturday, according to a statement from Iran’s judiciary. The attacker, who opened fire at the judges inside the Supreme Court, reportedly killed himself after the incident. One of the judges’ bodyguards was also wounded in the attack.

Motive Behind The Attack

The slain judges were identified as Mohammad Moghiseh and Ali Razini, both mid-ranking Shi’ite Muslim clerics. Moghiseh had served as the head of Branch 53, where he presided over the trials of political prisoners. Razini, who led Branch 39, was notably targeted in an assassination attempt in 1998.

While the exact motive behind the attack remains unclear, judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir stated that both judges had long been involved in handling cases related to national security, including espionage and terrorism. Jahangir added that the judiciary’s recent efforts to identify spies and dismantle terrorist groups had drawn significant backlash from enemies of the state.

Supreme Court Judges Attack: Political and Foreign Influences

“In the past year, the judiciary has undertaken extensive efforts to identify spies and terrorist groups, a move that has sparked anger and resentment among the enemies,” Jahangir told state television.

State television mentioned that the cases involving the slain judges were related to individuals allegedly connected to Israel and the Iranian opposition, which is backed by the United States. However, no further details were provided. Opposition websites have claimed that Moghiseh was involved in trials that targeted political prisoners. Razini had survived a failed assassination attempt in 1999.

Iran Supreme Court Judges Attack: Attacker’s Identity and Investigation

The identity of the third judge, who was injured in the attack, has not been disclosed. He is currently receiving treatment in a hospital. Authorities are working to determine the motive for the shooting.

Fars News, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), reported that the assailant was a staff member responsible for refreshments at the judiciary’s head office. However, the Judiciary Media Centre described the attacker as an armed infiltrator who had carried out a premeditated assassination. Investigations revealed that the attacker had no direct link to the Supreme Court or its cases.

Just three days before the attack, the Iranian Supreme Court upheld the death sentence of Kurdish activist Pakhshan Azizi, sparking international criticism.

