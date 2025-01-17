Israel Prepares for Release of Palestinian Detainees as Part of Ceasefire Agreement with Hamas

The Israel Prisons Service is making preparations to process the release of Palestinian security prisoners as part of a ceasefire and hostage exchange agreement reached with Hamas.

The Israel Prisons Service is making preparations to process the release of Palestinian security prisoners as part of a ceasefire and hostage exchange agreement reached with Hamas. The arrangement aims to secure the release of dozens of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian detainees.

Details of the Agreement Between Israel And Hamas: Prisoner Exchange Breakdown

A leaked copy of the agreement outlines the phased release of over 1,700 Palestinian prisoners in return for 33 Israeli hostages. This first phase includes:

700 individuals labeled as terrorists , with 250–300 serving life sentences.

, with 250–300 serving life sentences. 1,000 Palestinians from Gaza , captured during clashes in the Strip since October 8.

, captured during clashes in the Strip since October 8. 47 previously released prisoners, who had been rearrested after the 2011 Gilad Shalit prisoner swap deal.

Security Measures in Place for Transfer From Israel

The Israel Prisons Service emphasized that Israeli authorities—not the Red Cross—will oversee the initial stages of transporting the prisoners. This approach is intended to enforce strict security protocols and ensure the detainees do not engage in public displays of celebration within Israeli territory.

The agreement is expected to begin its implementation on Sunday, marking a significant step in the delicate ceasefire negotiations.