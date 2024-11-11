Who Is Elise Stefanik, Trump’s Choice For UN Ambassador?

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik for the post of United States Ambassador to the United Nations, he said on Wednesday.

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik for the post of United States Ambassador to the United Nations, he said on Wednesday. Known for her strong support for Israel, this makes Stefanik the first cabinet appointment by Trump during his second term.

Trump Has Praised Elise’s Strength and Leadership

“Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter,” said President-elect Trump in a statement, highlighting her leadership qualities. If confirmed, Stefanik would succeed Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a career diplomat, who has served as the UN Ambassador under the Biden administration.

Stefanik Ready for Senate Confirmation

Stefanik, with virtually no experience on foreign policy but considerable national security background, was gracious, thanking the House for the nomination. “I am deeply humbled to accept this nomination and look forward to earning the support of my colleagues in the U.S. Senate,” she said. But she has to undergo confirmation from the Senate first.

Stefanik’s Stance on Israel

A hard-line supporter of Israel, Stefanik has become one of the most vocal advocates for strengthened U.S.-Israel relations on Capitol Hill. From the aftermath of the October 7th attack by Hamas, Stefanik led hearings on issues in Congress that the UN was mishandling in its response.

“I believe America must demand that our allies be strong partners in the peace we seek,” Stefanik said in a statement to the New York Post. She has also called for a “complete reassessment” of U.S. funding to the United Nations, following the Palestinian Authority’s push to expel Israel over human rights concerns.

Israel’s Spokesman Welcomes Stefanik’s Nomination

Israel’s international spokesman to the UN, Danny Danon, welcomed the nomination, saying he “looks forward to working closely with Elise Stefanik on tackling malicious lies at the UN advanced by hostile nations while staying unswervingly committed to truth and justice.”

Rise in Politics of Stefanik

Already the highest-ranking woman in House Republican leadership before she was nominated, Stefanik was born and raised in upstate New York-the first college graduate from her family, who earned a degree from Harvard University in 2006. Her political career began with stints as a White House domestic policy adviser and senior aide to George W. Bush’s Chief of Staff.

Later, she was the chief campaign advisor to vice-presidential candidate Paul Ryan and also flipped a Democratic-held seat in New York’s 21st Congressional District in 2014 with more than 20-point margins.

Stefanik Support for Trump

A faithful ally of President Trump, Stefanik became a strident critic during his first impeachment trial in 2019. She has been an ardent supporter of the president since; this year, she declared her interest in “proudly serve in a future Trump administration.”

What does Stefanik’s appointment mean for Congress?

If the Senate approves Stefanik’s nomination, her congressional seat in New York’s 21st district would be vacated and a special election held. Such a development could leave a political void in one of the country’s most important districts to the balance of power in the U.S. House of Representatives, where Republicans and Democrats are tied tightly in an all-out battle for dominance.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

ALSO READ: Who Is Stephen Miller? Trump’s New Deputy Chief Of Policy