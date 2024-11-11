Who Is Stephen Miller? Trump’s New Deputy Chief Of Policy

Donald Trump has announced the appointment of his longtime adviser, Stephen Miller, as the deputy chief of policy in his upcoming administration.

his long-time advisor, Stephen Miller, as Deputy Chief of Policy. The adviser had worked for the president throughout his first term and thus played a significant role in shaping some of the policies put forward by the administration; most critically in the area of immigration.

Miller is one of the key architects behind President Trump’s immigration policies, especially the family separation policy on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, which he launched in 2018 as part of a ploy to discourage illegal immigration. His work on illegal immigration has been the subject of fierce debate, drawing massive support and opposition.

In addition to his work with policy, Miller collaborated with President Trump on drafts of several speeches, and their support for national security and immigration policies has become well known.

Vice President-elect JD Vance congratulates Miller

The vice president-elect, JD Vance, tweeted to congratulate Miller over X:

“This is another great pick by the president.” Miller was first known through a news report from CNN as his appointment.

Post-White House Life: Miller Runs America First Legal

Miller remains an active organiser, having founded America First Legal following Trump’s departure from the presidency-a conservative legal group challenging institutions dedicated to taking on conservative-leaning challenges. Some of the focus for the organisation includes freedom of speech issues, religious freedoms, national security, and the anti-policy programs of the Biden administration. Miller has led America First Legal in a campaign targeting several institutions: media outlets, universities, and government agencies.

