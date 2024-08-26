Who Is Pavel Durov? Here’s Why The Telegram CEO Was Arrested

In a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, Durov emphasized his commitment to freedom—whether it's freedom of speech, assembly, or the free market—both in his personal life and in his decision to leave VK.

Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram, was arrested at an airport near Paris on Saturday night and is currently in custody due to allegations related to his messaging app. The 39-year-old billionaire, originally from Russia, faces accusations of failing to prevent the misuse of Telegram for illegal activities.

Why was Pavel Durov arrested?

The Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Durov as part of an investigation initiated on July 8, which is focused on organized crime, drug trafficking, fraud, and the distribution of child pornography on the platform. Telegram, which has approximately 800 million users, is especially popular in Russia and Ukraine.

Following Durov’s detention, the Russian embassy in France immediately sought clarification from French authorities and requested that Durov’s rights be protected, including consular access. The embassy has been in contact with Durov’s lawyer.

MUST READ: Apple’s Luca Maestri To Step Down As CFO After A Decade But Who Is Replacing Him? Here’s What We Know

Here’s a brief overview of Pavel Durov:

Durov founded the social network VKontakte (VK) in 2006, often referred to as Russia’s equivalent of Facebook.

He left VK after a disagreement with the Kremlin-linked owners, reportedly due to his refusal to block the page of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

After leaving VK, Durov emigrated from Russia in 2014 and obtained citizenship in St. Kitts and Nevis by making a $250,000 donation to its sugar industry. He was granted French citizenship in August 2021.

In a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, Durov emphasized his commitment to freedom—whether it’s freedom of speech, assembly, or the free market—both in his personal life and in his decision to leave VK.

Durov founded Telegram in 2013, promoting it as an uncensored and neutral platform open to all viewpoints. According to Forbes, Durov’s net worth is estimated at $15.5 billion, placing him as the 121st richest person in the world.

ALSO READ: Ohio Prison Serves Five-Course Meal Including Beet Salad With Goat Cheese To Public First-Time Ever