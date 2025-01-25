Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Who Is Pete Hegseth? America’s New Defense Secretary Under Scrutiny For Sexual Abuse And Alcohol Allegations

Pete Hegseth has been confirmed as the U.S. Secretary of Defense after a close Senate vote of 51-50, with Vice President JD Vance casting the tie-breaking vote.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Who Is Pete Hegseth? America’s New Defense Secretary Under Scrutiny For Sexual Abuse And Alcohol Allegations


Pete Hegseth, the former Fox News host and Army National Guardsman, has officially been confirmed as the United States Secretary of Defense after a tight Senate vote of 51-50. The confirmation, which saw Vice President JD Vance casting the tie-breaking vote, came after a highly contentious nomination process marked by numerous allegations against Hegseth.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Allegations and Controversies Surrounding Pete Hegseth

Hegseth’s path to securing the top defense position was marred by serious allegations, including a resurfaced 2017 sexual assault accusation. These allegations were met with widespread public scrutiny, causing concern among both Senate members and the public. In addition to the sexual assault claims, reports surfaced of Hegseth’s history with alcohol abuse and misconduct during his tenure at two nonprofit organizations. His aggressive behavior and troubling comments about women in combat roles also attracted criticism, further intensifying the controversy surrounding his nomination.

Opposition from Senators

The weight of these allegations led to opposition from several senators, including Republicans such as Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, and Mitch McConnell. Despite being from the same party, these senators voiced concerns over Hegseth’s character, lack of experience, and overall suitability for the vital position. This bipartisan opposition to Hegseth’s confirmation led to a tense and deeply divided Senate vote, with many questioning whether his past actions made him unfit for the role of Secretary of Defense.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Hegseth’s Confirmation: A Win for Trump’s Administration

Despite the significant opposition and controversies surrounding his nomination, Pete Hegseth emerged victorious, signaling a substantial win for President Trump’s administration. With his confirmation now secured, Hegseth is set to lead the Department of Defense. His appointment is expected to have a profound impact on U.S. defense policies, with a likely emphasis on strengthening the “warrior” culture in the military and focusing on securing the U.S.-Mexico border.

What’s Next for Pete Hegseth and the Department of Defense?

As Hegseth prepares to assume his new role, all eyes are on him. The nation is eager to see how he navigates the challenges and responsibilities that come with leading the Department of Defense. Hegseth’s confirmation, though controversial, marks a new chapter in U.S. defense leadership, and it remains to be seen how his tenure will unfold.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Deploys More Military Planes For Mass Deportations, Mulling ‘Unprecedented’ Commercial Aircraft Use

Filed under

donald trump Pete Hegseth US Defense Secretary

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Six Injured In Mid-Air Jolt On US-Bound United Airlines Flight, Return To Lagos For Emergency Landing

Six Injured In Mid-Air Jolt On US-Bound United Airlines Flight, Return To Lagos For Emergency...

Rajouri Tragedy: Doctors’ And Paramedics’ Leaves Cancelled Amid Mysterious Deaths In J&K

Rajouri Tragedy: Doctors’ And Paramedics’ Leaves Cancelled Amid Mysterious Deaths In J&K

Karkardooma Court Grants Interim Bail To Athar Khan To Attend Cousin’s Marriage

Karkardooma Court Grants Interim Bail To Athar Khan To Attend Cousin’s Marriage

Delhi Election 2025: AAP, BJP, or Congress – Who’s Offering You More Money and Freebies?

Delhi Election 2025: AAP, BJP, or Congress – Who’s Offering You More Money and Freebies?

Delhi High Court Issues Notice On Plea For Tree Transplantation In SC Expansion Project

Delhi High Court Issues Notice On Plea For Tree Transplantation In SC Expansion Project

Entertainment

Lili Reinhart Reveals Battle With Interstitial Cystitis, Says, “Advocate For Your Own Health”

Lili Reinhart Reveals Battle With Interstitial Cystitis, Says, “Advocate For Your Own Health”

HBO’s “Lanterns” Casts A Major DC Villain; Find Out Who

HBO’s “Lanterns” Casts A Major DC Villain; Find Out Who

Audrey Hepburn’s Son Reacts To Ivanka Trump’s Tribute To The Star

Audrey Hepburn’s Son Reacts To Ivanka Trump’s Tribute To The Star

A$AP Rocky Faces Trial For Allegedly Firing Gun At Former Friend

A$AP Rocky Faces Trial For Allegedly Firing Gun At Former Friend

Morgan Wallen to Headline First Concert at Camp Randall Stadium in Nearly 30 Years: Here’s How To Get Tickets

Morgan Wallen to Headline First Concert at Camp Randall Stadium in Nearly 30 Years: Here’s

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox