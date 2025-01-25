Home
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Donald Trump Deploys More Military Planes For Mass Deportations, Mulling ‘Unprecedented’ Commercial Aircraft Use

The Trump administration has taken a controversial step in its crackdown on illegal immigration, deploying military planes for mass deportations.

Donald Trump Deploys More Military Planes For Mass Deportations, Mulling ‘Unprecedented’ Commercial Aircraft Use


The Trump administration has taken a controversial step in its crackdown on illegal immigration, deploying military planes for mass deportations. This marks a significant departure from the policies of the Biden administration, which avoided using military aircraft for such purposes.

Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller announced on Friday that the administration is aggressively pursuing measures to expedite deportations, citing a shortage of aircraft as a major challenge.

Military Planes Deployed for Deportations

According to Miller, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has conducted hundreds of deportation flights in the past year. However, the agency faces logistical hurdles due to limited air resources. To address this, the administration has begun utilizing military aircraft, including C-17 planes typically used to transport troops.

Photos and videos of these deportation flights have been shared by the White House, underscoring the administration’s commitment to accelerating the removal process.

Exploring Additional Air Resources

To bolster its efforts, the Trump administration is considering a range of air assets. Miller highlighted potential options, including:

  • Aircraft from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)
  • Planes from the Department of Defense (DOD)
  • State Department air assets
  • Commercial and charter air assets

One particularly controversial option under review is the use of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF). This program, which involves commercial airlines assisting the military during emergencies, was last activated during the U.S. evacuation from Afghanistan in 2021. Utilizing CRAF for deportations would be unprecedented, according to Todd Harrison, a defense expert from the American Enterprise Institute.

Aggressive Tactics to Locate and Remove Migrants

In addition to expanding deportation logistics, the Trump administration has pledged to aggressively track and remove individuals who have entered the U.S. unlawfully. Miller indicated that digital footprints, financial records, and law enforcement intelligence would be used to locate migrants, including those granted humanitarian parole.

“We are prepared to act decisively,” Miller stated, emphasizing the administration’s goal of streamlining deportation processes and reducing the strain on temporary facilities.

The Trump administration’s plans involve deporting tens of thousands of individuals, potentially reaching a scale that requires significant logistical coordination. Harrison noted that flying 100,000 people would involve a substantial number of flights and necessitate temporary facilities to house detainees during the process.

The administration’s readiness to deploy military and commercial resources highlights the urgency of its immigration agenda.

Criticism and Controversy

The use of military planes and the possible activation of CRAF for deportations have drawn criticism from human rights advocates and policy experts. Many argue that such measures could set a troubling precedent and strain relations with commercial airlines.

Despite the controversy, the Trump administration remains firm in its stance, framing the crackdown as a vital step in enforcing immigration laws and ensuring national security.

The Trump administration’s deployment of military planes for deportations signals a decisive shift in U.S. immigration policy. As the administration explores additional resources to support its efforts, the scope and impact of these measures are likely to spark continued debate on the balance between enforcement and humanitarian considerations.

