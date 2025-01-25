Trump Administration Freezes Foreign Aid, Exempts Israel And Egypt

The United States, the world's largest donor of foreign assistance, has reportedly frozen all foreign aid with exceptions for Israel and Egypt.

The United States, the world’s largest donor of foreign assistance, has reportedly frozen all foreign aid with exceptions for Israel and Egypt. The move, announced shortly after President Donald Trump’s inauguration, aligns with his “America First” policy and is expected to impact development and military aid to various nations, including Ukraine.

Aid Freeze: Key Highlights

An internal memo cited by AFP revealed that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio directed a suspension of new foreign aid commitments. The memo stated, “No new funds shall be obligated for new awards or extensions of existing awards until each proposed new award or extension has been reviewed and approved.”

This sweeping freeze will affect a broad range of aid programs, from development assistance to military funding, and marks a significant departure from previous U.S. policies.

The directive halts funding for initiatives like PEPFAR (President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief), which has been instrumental in combating HIV/AIDS in developing nations, particularly in Africa. Since its launch in 2003, PEPFAR has reportedly saved 26 million lives. The freeze means a temporary suspension of anti-retroviral drug distribution to those in need.

Additionally, U.S. support for Ukraine, which previously received billions of dollars in weapons under the Biden administration to counter Russian aggression, is now on hold.

Exemptions for Israel and Egypt

The Trump administration has made notable exceptions for military assistance to Israel and Egypt. Israel, a longstanding ally, continues to receive robust arms packages, which have expanded further in the aftermath of the Gaza conflict. Egypt, a major U.S. defense funding recipient since its 1979 peace treaty with Israel, is also exempted from the freeze.

Emergency food assistance contributions to crisis-hit nations, such as Sudan and Syria, are another exception, reflecting a limited humanitarian focus in the administration’s directive.

Internal Review and Policy Goals

The freeze is part of a broader internal review of foreign assistance programs, set to be completed within 85 days. Secretary of State Rubio emphasized the need to ensure that existing commitments are effective, non-duplicative, and aligned with the Trump administration’s foreign policy priorities.

The U.S., despite this policy shift, remains the world’s top donor in dollar terms, contributing over $64 billion in overseas development assistance in 2023, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Criticism and Concerns

While the administration argues the freeze is necessary to streamline foreign aid, critics worry it could disrupt crucial global programs. Humanitarian initiatives like PEPFAR and support for war-torn nations risk losing momentum, potentially worsening crises in vulnerable regions.

The exemption for Israel and Egypt also raises questions about the administration’s geopolitical priorities, with some accusing it of favoring allies while sidelining broader global responsibilities.

The Trump administration’s foreign aid freeze reflects a significant policy shift prioritizing domestic interests and re-evaluating international commitments. While the move is in line with the president’s “America First” agenda, its global impact remains uncertain, as nations and humanitarian organizations grapple with the potential fallout.

