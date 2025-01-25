Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Trump Administration Freezes Foreign Aid, Exempts Israel And Egypt

The United States, the world's largest donor of foreign assistance, has reportedly frozen all foreign aid with exceptions for Israel and Egypt.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Trump Administration Freezes Foreign Aid, Exempts Israel And Egypt


The United States, the world’s largest donor of foreign assistance, has reportedly frozen all foreign aid with exceptions for Israel and Egypt. The move, announced shortly after President Donald Trump’s inauguration, aligns with his “America First” policy and is expected to impact development and military aid to various nations, including Ukraine.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Aid Freeze: Key Highlights

An internal memo cited by AFP revealed that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio directed a suspension of new foreign aid commitments. The memo stated, “No new funds shall be obligated for new awards or extensions of existing awards until each proposed new award or extension has been reviewed and approved.”

This sweeping freeze will affect a broad range of aid programs, from development assistance to military funding, and marks a significant departure from previous U.S. policies.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The directive halts funding for initiatives like PEPFAR (President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief), which has been instrumental in combating HIV/AIDS in developing nations, particularly in Africa. Since its launch in 2003, PEPFAR has reportedly saved 26 million lives. The freeze means a temporary suspension of anti-retroviral drug distribution to those in need.

Additionally, U.S. support for Ukraine, which previously received billions of dollars in weapons under the Biden administration to counter Russian aggression, is now on hold.

Exemptions for Israel and Egypt

The Trump administration has made notable exceptions for military assistance to Israel and Egypt. Israel, a longstanding ally, continues to receive robust arms packages, which have expanded further in the aftermath of the Gaza conflict. Egypt, a major U.S. defense funding recipient since its 1979 peace treaty with Israel, is also exempted from the freeze.

Emergency food assistance contributions to crisis-hit nations, such as Sudan and Syria, are another exception, reflecting a limited humanitarian focus in the administration’s directive.

Internal Review and Policy Goals

The freeze is part of a broader internal review of foreign assistance programs, set to be completed within 85 days. Secretary of State Rubio emphasized the need to ensure that existing commitments are effective, non-duplicative, and aligned with the Trump administration’s foreign policy priorities.

The U.S., despite this policy shift, remains the world’s top donor in dollar terms, contributing over $64 billion in overseas development assistance in 2023, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Criticism and Concerns

While the administration argues the freeze is necessary to streamline foreign aid, critics worry it could disrupt crucial global programs. Humanitarian initiatives like PEPFAR and support for war-torn nations risk losing momentum, potentially worsening crises in vulnerable regions.

The exemption for Israel and Egypt also raises questions about the administration’s geopolitical priorities, with some accusing it of favoring allies while sidelining broader global responsibilities.

The Trump administration’s foreign aid freeze reflects a significant policy shift prioritizing domestic interests and re-evaluating international commitments. While the move is in line with the president’s “America First” agenda, its global impact remains uncertain, as nations and humanitarian organizations grapple with the potential fallout.

Read More : President Trump Suggests Eliminating FEMA During Visits To Disaster Stricken Areas

Filed under

donald trump Trump

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Why FIITJEE Coaching Centres Shut Across North India: The Crisis Impacting Students

Why FIITJEE Coaching Centres Shut Across North India: The Crisis Impacting Students

Donald Trump Deploys More Military Planes For Mass Deportations, Mulling ‘Unprecedented’ Commercial Aircraft Use

Donald Trump Deploys More Military Planes For Mass Deportations, Mulling ‘Unprecedented’ Commercial Aircraft Use

Lili Reinhart Reveals Battle With Interstitial Cystitis, Says, “Advocate For Your Own Health”

Lili Reinhart Reveals Battle With Interstitial Cystitis, Says, “Advocate For Your Own Health”

President Trump Suggests Eliminating FEMA During Visits To Disaster Stricken Areas

President Trump Suggests Eliminating FEMA During Visits To Disaster Stricken Areas

Pune Reports 73 Cases Of Guillain-Barré Syndrome: Understanding The Rare Neurological Disorder

Pune Reports 73 Cases Of Guillain-Barré Syndrome: Understanding The Rare Neurological Disorder

Entertainment

Lili Reinhart Reveals Battle With Interstitial Cystitis, Says, “Advocate For Your Own Health”

Lili Reinhart Reveals Battle With Interstitial Cystitis, Says, “Advocate For Your Own Health”

HBO’s “Lanterns” Casts A Major DC Villain; Find Out Who

HBO’s “Lanterns” Casts A Major DC Villain; Find Out Who

Audrey Hepburn’s Son Reacts To Ivanka Trump’s Tribute To The Star

Audrey Hepburn’s Son Reacts To Ivanka Trump’s Tribute To The Star

A$AP Rocky Faces Trial For Allegedly Firing Gun At Former Friend

A$AP Rocky Faces Trial For Allegedly Firing Gun At Former Friend

Morgan Wallen to Headline First Concert at Camp Randall Stadium in Nearly 30 Years: Here’s How To Get Tickets

Morgan Wallen to Headline First Concert at Camp Randall Stadium in Nearly 30 Years: Here’s

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox