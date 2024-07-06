Who Is Rachel Reeves? UK's First Woman Finance Chief Minister

Former economist of the Bank of England, Rachel Reeves is reported to be ‘serious’ and ‘determined’ by the BBC.

The 45-year-old, who succeeds Jeremy Hunt of the Conservatives as the Chancellor of the Exchequer, studied at New College, Oxford, and the London School of Economics

She is now set to become Britain’s first woman Finance chief in Keir Starmer’s cabinet.

Who exactly is Rachel Reeves?

Born in 1979, South-east London. Her parents were both teachers and have described her as an adventurous child who might venture to the edge of a path when on a walk near the seaside.

Her friends claim that she is a big fan of Beyonce’s track and a big laugh time.

Reeves’s parents separated when she was studying in primary school, then she and her sister Ellie, also a labour party member were also separated between two homes.

She is a Chess Champion

According to her sister & Labour party MP, Reeves use to mercilessly thrash noys. Reeves has been playing the game from an early age, her father taught her the art of the game. By the time she was in secondary school, she was a national champion.

She is also a keen flute player and took her music GCSE a year early at Beckenham’s Cator Park School for Girls, a comprehensive school, and would go on to gain four A-levels.

Reeves’ Political Journey

Reeves, who joined Labour at the age of sixteen, was first elected as a Member of Parliament (MP) in 2010, representing Leeds West. In the elections of 2015, 2017, and 2019, she kept her seat.

She was elected as the first Member of Parliament for the newly formed Leeds West and Pudsey seat in the July 4 general election. Ellie Reeves, her sister, is a Labour Party member as well.

Being re-elected as the Member of Parliament for Leeds West and Pudsey is a great honor and privilege. You have given me your trust. And I promise not to disappoint you,” the former posted on X.

