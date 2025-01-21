Who Is Who In Trump Cabinet?

President Trump has appointed a range of key figures to his Cabinet, including Marco Rubio as Secretary of State. Only Rubio has been confirmed so far, but the appointments are aimed at reshaping U.S. governance, focusing on efficiency, security, and global diplomacy.

As President Donald Trump assumes office, he has moved rapidly to announce his Cabinet selections and key administration officials. With many positions already filled, Trump’s appointments reflect his vision for reshaping the federal government and strengthening U.S. interests both domestically and internationally.

Marco Rubio: The 72nd U.S Secretary of State

The U.S. Senate has, in a historic development, unanimously confirmed Florida Senator Marco Rubio as the 72nd Secretary of State under the Trump Administration. Rubio, with vast experience in foreign policy, will be pivotal in the U.S. diplomatic efforts. His appointment was confirmed with a 99-0 vote in the first session of the 119th Congress, which further indicates his wide acceptance. As Secretary of State, Rubio will oversee the nation’s foreign relations and represent U.S. interests abroad.

Key Trump Administration Appointments

President Trump has also made several other high-profile appointments to lead key agencies and influence domestic policy. Among them are experienced political figures, business leaders, and prominent public servants:

Scott Bessent (South Carolina) nominated as Secretary of the Treasury.

Pamela Bondi (Florida) nominated for Attorney General.

Douglas Burgum (North Dakota) nominated as Secretary of the Interior.

Lori Chavez-DeRemer (Oregon) nominated as Secretary of Labor.

Douglas Collins (Georgia) selected as Secretary of Veterans Affairs.

Sean Duffy (Wisconsin) nominated as Secretary of Transportation.

Peter Hegseth (Tennessee) tapped for Secretary of Defense.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (California) nominated to head Health and Human Services.

Howard Lutnick (New York) nominated for Secretary of Commerce.

Linda McMahon (Connecticut) selected for Secretary of Education.

Kristi Noem (South Dakota) nominated for Secretary of Homeland Security.

Brooke Rollins (Texas) nominated as Secretary of Agriculture.

Eric Turner (Texas) nominated as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

Christopher Wright (Colorado) chosen as Secretary of Energy.

Intelligence And Diplomatic Appointments

Several key positions related to intelligence and diplomacy were also filled, signaling a strong focus on national security and global engagement. Notably:

Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii) has been nominated for Director of National Intelligence.

Jamieson Greer (Maryland) has been nominated as United States Trade Representative.

Elise Stefanik (New York) nominated to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, holding the rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary.

John Ratcliffe (Texas) nominated as Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, responsible for overseeing U.S. intelligence operations.

These will be the people who will help mold U.S. foreign policy, intelligence efforts, and trade agreements to fit the vision of a stronger, more self-reliant America on the world stage, as set forth by Trump.

These are all Trump’s picks, but only Marco Rubio has been confirmed as Secretary of State at the time of writing.

The Department Of Government Efficiency (DOGE)

Apart from the Cabinet-level positions, Trump has established the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which seeks to make the federal government more efficient by eliminating inefficiencies and unnecessary spending. DOGE Chair Elon Musk has stated that the department will work on making government operations more efficient, which could result in a smaller size for federal agencies.

He has also implemented a hiring freeze and plans to introduce more cuts across the federal workforce to shrink the size of the government, as he aims at having a leaner and responsive administration.

ALSO READ | Trump Orders Federal Workers Back To Office, Weakens Civil Service Job Protections