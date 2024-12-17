Igor Kirillov, who headed the troops of Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Protection for Russia, was killed in an explosion in Moscow. Accused of overseeing chemical weapon use in Ukraine, this is a significant blow to the military and political establishment in Russia.

He had become a popular figure in Russia because of his activities in the Russian military, especially with regards to the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine.

Rise Of Igor Kirillov

Kirillov’s entire military career had a rise from the ranks at the Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Protection Academy. As of 2017, he commanded troops that identified threats and protected Russia’s military forces from harmful substances. This particular unit, though, also held another responsibility-that was more ominous in nature, however, by using flame-incendiary weapons, they are reportedly utilizing chemical weapons during battle operations.

His leadership in the department received international attention as Western powers blamed Russia for using chemical weapons on the battlefield, especially in Ukraine. The UK’s Foreign Office directly linked Kirillov’s command to the deployment of chemical agents, including toxic choking agents like chloropicrin, on Ukrainian soil. As the war in Ukraine escalated, these accusations grew, and Kirillov continued to make controversial claims in defense of Russia’s actions.

Accusations Of Chemical Warfare

Kirillov’s name became synonymous with Russian claims about biological and chemical weapons during the early months of the war in Ukraine. He was infamous for claiming that the United States had set up biological weapons laboratories in Ukraine, a claim that Russia used to justify its invasion of the country in February 2022.

The claim, which lacked credible evidence, was widely dismissed by Western experts, yet Kirillov’s assertions were amplified by pro-Kremlin media outlets.

Despite the absence of factual evidence, Kirillov still carried the propaganda of these highly suspicious allegations, even to the extreme where he claimed Ukraine with assistance from Western powers produced a “dirty bomb”.

He denied the international community comprising of the United Nations and Western powers; this did not deter the rhetoric from this claim, as Kirillov claims that Ukrainian officials were violating international treaties while making chemical weapons, such as psychochemical warfare agent BZ.

Ukraine’s Reaction To Kirillov

The Ukraine’s SBU (Security Service) labeled Kirillov as a key figure in the mass use of the forbidden chemical weapons as the war advanced. Sources within the SBU declared that the Russian military under the command of Kirillov had utilized chemical agents in more than 4,800 occasions since Russia’s invasion started. This time the claims were about toxic substance use in drone attacks and grenades, which further elevated the allegations of Russia’s utilization of chemical warfare.

The most infamous accusations of Kirillov, however, were made regarding the development of chemical weapons by Ukraine. He asserted in 2023 that Ukrainian officials were working on a “chemical weapons laboratory” in the city of Avdiivka, saying Ukraine was violating the Chemical Weapons Convention with help from Western nations. His previous assertions too met international condemnation and outright rejection.

Kirillov, a colonel in the Russian military, died suddenly and shockingly in Moscow, leaving both the Russian military elite and political elites stunned. Russian officials said Kirillov was killed along with an aide, by an explosion from a bomb planted on an electric scooter outside his residence in Moscow. This is seen by some as a targeted operation by Ukraine’s SBU, which claimed responsibility for the killing, describing Kirillov as a “war criminal” and legitimate target for his involvement in chemical warfare.

Pro-Kremlin Loyalists Reaction

Some of the Pro-Kremlin loyalists reacted to the killing of Kirillov by showing anger and outrage while suggesting that Ukraine could be responsible for the attack. Russian war correspondent Sasha Kots was saying that enemy agents may be working in Moscow and hinted that it would involve Western intelligence services like that of the UK or the US.

The sudden nature of Kirillov’s death has fueled speculation that Russia’s political and military establishment may not be as secure as it once seemed. Some see it as evidence that Ukraine has the ability to strike high-profile targets within Moscow, raising concerns about the vulnerability of Russian officials.

