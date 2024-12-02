Who Was Omer Neutra? IDF Soldier, US Native Killed In October 7 Battle With Hamas

Omer Neutra, a Long Island native and IDF soldier, has been confirmed dead following Hamas' attack on the Nova Music Festival in Israel on October 7, 2023. His family is grieving the loss after initially believing he was held hostage in Gaza.

Omer Neutra, a Long Island native, is being mourned by his family after he was killed during Hamas’ attack on the Nova Music Festival in Israel on October 7, 2023.

Israeli authorities confirmed that IDF soldier Omer Neutra was killed in the October 7 massacre, according to local media reports.

IDF says Neutra was killed in combat with terrorists

Originally from Plainview, Long Island, Neutra held dual Israeli and U.S. citizenship. His body is currently being held in Gaza. The 24-year-old’s family had recently observed what they believed to be his second birthday in captivity. Neutra, who had been kidnapped during attacks the previous year, was initially thought to be alive and held hostage. However, new intelligence from the IDF revealed he was killed in combat with terrorists. His remains were reportedly taken from the Gaza border.

Neutra’s parents have been vocal advocates for the release of hostages in Gaza, including their son. They recently participated in a rally held in Central Park and expressed frustration that the ceasefire in Lebanon was not accompanied by hostage releases.

Omer Neutra served as the commander of a tank

Neutra’s father, Ronen, emphasized the importance of prioritizing the hostage crisis, stating, “We feel it’s a missed opportunity, but now, after the election, the focus is back here in the United States and should continue to be the crisis in the Middle East. The hostages are the key to reducing the tension.”

On October 7, 2023, Neutra was serving as the commander of a tank stationed near the southern community of Nahal Oz, along the Gaza border. His crew included Sgt. Shaked Dahan, the driver; Sgt. Nimrod Cohen, the gunner; and Sgt. Oz Daniel, the loader. During Hamas’ assault on southern Israel, their tank was attacked with RPGs and explosive devices, after which all four soldiers were abducted to Gaza.

Netanyahu condoles killing of Omer Neutra

The Military Rabbinate, citing intelligence and forensic findings, confirmed Neutra’s death. In a statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended condolences to the Neutra family and pledged to recover his body for burial. “Omer was a man of values, blessed with talents and a Zionist in every sense of the word,” Netanyahu said.

Neutra spent his childhood in Long Island, where he was an avid Knicks fan and excelled in sports, serving as captain of his high school basketball, volleyball, and soccer teams. Inspired by a gap year spent in Israel in 2020, he decided to defer attending Binghamton University to join the Israeli army.

Last spoke with family on October 6

The Neutra family last spoke with Omer on October 6, the day before the attack. When news of the violence broke, Ronen Neutra urgently tried to reach his son.

According to reports, 97 of the 251 hostages abducted by Hamas on October 7 remain in Gaza. Among these are the bodies of at least 35 confirmed dead by the IDF. Hamas released 105 civilians during a weeklong truce in late November, and eight hostages have been rescued alive by troops. Additionally, the remains of 37 hostages have been recovered, three of whom were mistakenly killed by the military during escape attempts.

Hamas also retains the bodies of two IDF soldiers killed in 2014 and holds two Israeli civilians believed to be alive after entering Gaza voluntarily in 2014 and 2015.

Read More: Syria War Rekindled? Here Is What Is Happening In in Aleppo