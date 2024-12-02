Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 2, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Syria War Rekindled? Here Is What Is Happening In in Aleppo

Aleppo, once a symbol of Assad’s triumph in the Syrian Civil War, has again become a battlefield. In a stunning reversal, rebel forces have seized the city, shaking the fragile stability that has defined Syria in recent years.

Syria War Rekindled? Here Is What Is Happening In in Aleppo

Eight years after Russian airstrikes aided Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in recapturing Aleppo, marking a critical juncture in the country’s civil war, the city has again fallen into rebel hands. This development signals a significant challenge to the Assad regime, which has seen relative stability since the conflict reached a stalemate in 2020.

What Happened in Aleppo?

On Wednesday, a rebel offensive led by the jihadist group Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) began with the rapid capture of a military base and 15 villages in northwestern Aleppo province. By cutting off the main Damascus-Aleppo highway, the rebels disrupted a vital supply route. Russia, a key Assad ally, retaliated with airstrikes.

By Friday, HTS fighters had advanced to Aleppo’s outskirts and, by Sunday, appeared to have full control of the city. In response, Syrian forces rushed reinforcements to Hama province, where fierce fighting erupted as rebels pushed southward. Concurrently, Syrian and Russian airstrikes pounded opposition-held areas.

Who Are Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham and Their Aleppo Ambitiobs

HTS, the dominant rebel faction in Syria, controls Idlib province, home to approximately 4 million people. The group, initially affiliated with al-Qaida as Jabhat al-Nusra, rebranded in 2016 after publicly severing ties with the organization. HTS now commands an estimated 30,000 fighters and is regarded as a terrorist group by the U.S.

While HTS lacks global ambitions, its rule in Idlib has raised significant human rights concerns, including allegations of extrajudicial killings and abuses against accused adversaries.

The Civil War’s Historical Context

Syria’s civil war erupted in 2011 following the violent suppression of pro-democracy protests during the Arab Spring. Initially a call for political reform, the uprising devolved into a multifaceted conflict involving numerous rebel factions supported by regional powers with conflicting agendas. Over time, extremist groups like al-Qaida affiliates and ISIS overshadowed the initial demands for a pluralistic settlement.

The war has claimed an estimated 500,000 lives, forced nearly 7 million people to flee the country, and left those who remain in a deep economic crisis. Assad, backed by Russia and Iran, has regained control of about 70% of the country. Meanwhile, rebels have been confined to the north and northwest under Turkey’s protection. A fragile ceasefire in Idlib, brokered in 2020 by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, had maintained a semblance of calm until now.

Why Has the Conflict Rekindled?

HTS’s latest offensive appears to have been meticulously planned, with reports of military exercises and preparations in recent months. Analysts note that HTS has evolved into a more professional force, establishing a military college and consolidating local governance in its territories.

Geopolitical dynamics also played a critical role. Assad’s allies appear stretched thin: Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed militia crucial to Assad’s forces, has been weakened by Israeli operations in Lebanon, while Russia is preoccupied with its war in Ukraine. Additionally, Israel has escalated strikes on Iranian forces and weapons depots in Syria.

The timing of the offensive coincided with a truce in Lebanon, which may have diverted Hezbollah’s focus. Some experts suggest the rebels acted to preempt Syrian regime reinforcements, capitalizing on Hezbollah’s temporary disengagement.

Read More: Who Are Syrian Rebels HTS, And Why Have They Advanced in Aleppo?

Filed under

Aleppo Aleppo takeover Bashar Al-Assad Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham HTS isis syria Syrian opposition Syrian rebels

Advertisement

Also Read

Tragic Loss: IPS Officer Harsh Bardhan Dies In Fatal Crash On Way To His First Posting In Karnataka

Tragic Loss: IPS Officer Harsh Bardhan Dies In Fatal Crash On Way To His First...

PM Modi Invites Putin For India Visit In Early 2025, Timing To Be Confirmed

PM Modi Invites Putin For India Visit In Early 2025, Timing To Be Confirmed

Farmers Breach Barricades, Launch March Toward Delhi Over MSP Demand

Farmers Breach Barricades, Launch March Toward Delhi Over MSP Demand

Ruben Amorim Outshines Erik Ten Hag In Managing Man Utd’s Superstar

Ruben Amorim Outshines Erik Ten Hag In Managing Man Utd’s Superstar

Why Was BJP Leader H Raja Sentenced To Jail For His Social Media Posts? Controversial Verdict Sparks Debate!

Why Was BJP Leader H Raja Sentenced To Jail For His Social Media Posts? Controversial...

Entertainment

’12th FAIL’ Fame Vikrant Massey Will Meet For ‘One Last Time’, Announces Retirement,

’12th FAIL’ Fame Vikrant Massey Will Meet For ‘One Last Time’, Announces Retirement,

Who Is Sheetal Thakur? Vikrant Massey’s Wife Once Said She ‘Would Not Want To Watch’ Him After Fame Got To His Head

Who Is Sheetal Thakur? Vikrant Massey’s Wife Once Said She ‘Would Not Want To Watch’

Vikrant Massey Once Had To Apologize For His Controversial Tweet On Lord Ram And Goddess Sita- Here’s What Happened!

Vikrant Massey Once Had To Apologize For His Controversial Tweet On Lord Ram And Goddess

‘Last 2 Movies,’ Says Vikrant Massey As He Announces Sudden Retirement From Acting At 37

‘Last 2 Movies,’ Says Vikrant Massey As He Announces Sudden Retirement From Acting At 37

How Old Was Margot Robbie While Filming The Wolf of Wall Street And What Was Her Age Difference With Leonardo DiCaprio?

How Old Was Margot Robbie While Filming The Wolf of Wall Street And What Was

Advertisement

Lifestyle

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox