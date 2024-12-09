Why European Countries Suspending Syrian Asylum Applications After Assad’s Ouster?

The asylum applications of Syria have been suspended by the European countries including Germany, France, and Austria. The deportation plans are also being reconsidered in this uncertain political scenario of Syria. What wiil be the result for refugees?

Several European countries, including Germany, France, Austria, and several Nordic countries, have announced suspension of pending Syrian asylum applications following the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad. This is in reaction to the recent political development in Syria as these countries reassess their refugee policies.

Germany, among other European countries, has put a hold on all ongoing asylum applications from Syrians. This decision came in the wake of the sudden removal of Assad, which has changed the political landscape in Syria. The German government stressed that it is closely monitoring the evolving situation but has yet to make definitive decisions on the fate of Syrian refugees.

Syria was at the top as far as refugees’ destinations was concerned, while close to one million people, largely between 2015 to 2016 when chancellor Angela Merkel held power came seeking asylum here. Recently, the Germany’s minister of interior stated that this hope of being returned someday is now much available; however, since political currents in Syria still run the gamut; there really cannot be predicted repatriation at such an earliest stage.

The Federal Office for Migration and Refugees has declared a halt to decisions regarding asylum cases until the situation in Syria is clearer. “The fall of the Assad regime does not guarantee peaceful developments in the future,” said a spokesperson from Germany’s foreign ministry. Amnesty International has expressed its concerns over the suspension, pointing out that the human rights crisis in Syria remains unabated.

Austria And Other Nordic Nations Follow Suit

Austria is one country with around 100,000 Syrians living there; Chancellor Karl Nehammer asked the interior ministry to suspend ongoing asylum applications and check all asylum cases already approved. The Austrian government will consider a repatriation and deportation program for Syrian refugees, a change of course. “The political situation in Syria has evolved extremely fast, and the government is observing this new situation,” said Interior Minister Gerhard Karner.

A few of the Nordic countries, including Denmark, Sweden, and Norway, have also resolved to temporarily put on hold the process of examining asylum applications submitted by Syrians. The Sweden Democrats, Sweden’s far-right political party, wants a review of residence permits issued to Syrian refugees amid developments that some of these people may need to go back to Syria.

Repatriation Debate Heats Up In Germany

Syrian refugees in Germany have become the focus of heated debate lately, particularly with Germany preparing for its February elections. The opposition party, CDU, has asked that “subsidiary protection” be removed for Syrian asylum-seekers and that the refugees be sent back to their country of origin if the grounds that had justified their protection are no longer valid. Rejected asylum seekers should be returned to Syria, CDU legislator Thorsten Frei said.

Some members of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats have criticized the calls for deportation, which have been increasing, as populist and irresponsible. The deputy chairman of the Green party, Anton Hofreiter, concurred with the criticism: “The situation in Syria is still not clear. It is therefore too early to talk about deportation.”

For many Syrians in Germany, the situation remains ambiguous. While some refugees are optimistic to return to Syria in the future, they are all cautious, waiting to see how the political situation would develop. Mahmoud Zaml, a 25-year-old Syrian living in Berlin, said he wanted to return to Syria to rebuild the country, but would only do so when safe and sound. “We have to wait a bit now,” Zaml said. “We have to see what happens and if it is really 100 percent safe, then we will go back to Syria. ”

The French government has also confirmed that they will suspend asylum applications for Syrians, joining the growing ranks of European countries that will reconsider their refugee policies under the new Syria. Confusion over Syria’s future continues to fuel the controversy, with many European leaders calling for a cautious approach to repatriation and deportation.

