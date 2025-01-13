Home
Monday, January 13, 2025
Why Has Blue Origin Postponed First Launch Of Its Massive New Rocket

Long-awaited debut of New Glenn rocket by Blue Origin was thwarted by technical challenges, forcing the company to halt the mission just minutes before liftoff. The delay adds a twist to an already bustling week in the space industry, with rival SpaceX gearing up for multiple launches.

Blue Origin, the space company established by Jeff Bezos in 2000, has postponed the highly anticipated first flight of its New Glenn rocket, a towering 30-story vehicle. The launch, initially scheduled during a three-hour window beginning Monday at 1 a.m. ET, was set to take place at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The delay stemmed from technical issues identified during pre-launch checks. In aerospace terminology, these “anomalies” required resolution before proceeding with the mission. However, the company has not disclosed specific details about the problems that necessitated the delay.

“Standing Down to Troubleshoot”

Ariane Cornell, Blue Origin’s vice president of in-space systems, addressed the situation during the event’s livestream. “We are standing down from today’s launch attempt to troubleshoot a vehicle subsystem issue,” she stated.

The next steps involve draining the New Glenn rocket of its propellants, which include liquid methane, hydrogen, and oxygen. Cornell explained, “From there, we’re going to assess … what are the things we might want to get done in our downtime? And that is what’s going to guide when the next launch opportunity will be.”

The countdown clock for the launch had progressed to under 10 minutes at one point on Monday morning. However, engineers continuously paused and extended the clock to address outstanding issues. Ultimately, the remaining problems could not be resolved before the launch window closed at 4 a.m. ET.

This inaugural flight holds substantial importance for Blue Origin. A successful liftoff would provide critical data to refine the rocket’s systems and establish its position in the global launch industry. New Glenn is the first Blue Origin rocket designed to send satellites into orbit, a capability essential for competing with SpaceX, which has long dominated the market.

Blue Origin Rocket  And Busy Week for Spaceflight

The delayed New Glenn launch coincides with a hectic period for space exploration. Nearby, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying two lunar landers early Wednesday at 1:11 a.m. ET. Additionally, SpaceX is preparing for the seventh test flight of its massive Starship rocket later in the week.

Also Read: SpaDeX Satellites Successfully Approach Within 3 Meters In Docking Trial, Confirms ISRO

