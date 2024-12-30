With a population of just 1.5 million, Trinidad and Tobago has emerged as one of the most violent nations in Latin America and the Caribbean, based on 2024 crime statistics.

Trinidad and Tobago’s president declared a state of emergency on Monday following a significant increase in criminal activity, as confirmed by the prime minister’s office. The Caribbean nation, located near Venezuela, is grappling with escalating violence that has endangered public safety, according to police recommendations.

Rising Murder Rate Sparks Emergency Measures

As reported by a publication, the nation has recorded 623 murders this year. This alarming statistic follows a weekend marked by shootings, pushing the country to a critical point. Recent incidents include the shooting of five men in a residential area near Port of Spain and the fatal shooting of a 57-year-old woman on Friday as she retrieved her son from a hospital in San Fernando.

With a population of just 1.5 million, Trinidad and Tobago has emerged as one of the most violent nations in Latin America and the Caribbean, based on 2024 crime statistics. The surge in violence has drawn attention to the country’s ongoing struggle with crime.

Prime Minister Keith Rowley announced the state of emergency, granting police and military forces expanded authority to combat the crisis. Under the emergency provisions, security forces can detain suspects without formal charges and conduct property searches without warrants.

Rowley expressed deep concern over the skyrocketing murder rate, calling on law enforcement to leverage their enhanced powers to disrupt criminal activities. “The aim is to make life uncomfortable for those involved in crime,” he said.

Government Response to “Brazen Acts” of Violence

At a press briefing in Port of Spain, Attorney General Stuart Young emphasized that the measures were necessary to address a series of audacious criminal acts, many involving high-powered assault weapons. Young noted that these reprisals between rival gangs posed an imminent threat to public safety.

“This isn’t just about addressing the homicide rate,” he explained. “We’re preparing for bold acts of violence that endanger innocent lives.” Despite the emergency declaration, Young clarified that no curfews would be imposed at this stage.

Criticism of Delayed Action

The Deputy Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly, Faith Brebnor, criticized the government for delaying the decision to declare a state of emergency, citing the record-breaking murder rates.

Speaking to Guardian Media, Brebnor said, “It feels like we waited too long to act decisively. This crisis should have been addressed earlier.” She also questioned Prime Minister Rowley’s leadership, highlighting his role as head of the National Security Council.

“The trends were evident from the start of the year. It’s disappointing that action came only after the situation spiraled out of control,” she added.

This state of emergency underscores the urgent need for effective measures to address the worsening crime problem and restore public safety in Trinidad and Tobago.