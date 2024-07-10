Why Is Elon Musk Giving Up Omelettes For A Week?

Elon Musk has promised to give up omelettes for a week in response to an article by a prominent US newspaper about the environmental impact of his recent SpaceX launch.

An image of The New York Times front page was shared on X, with a user explaining the layout’s significance. They noted, “If you aren’t familiar with the grammar of the Times front page layout here it is: The top right story is the lead story, the top left story is the sub-lead, and everything else above the fold is the important news of the day.”

MUST READ: Social Media Leads to Arrest of Brazilian Drug Lord After Two Years on the Run

According to the post, the leading US daily’s top story covered mounting pressure from senior congressional Democrats urging President Biden to step out of the 2024 race.

The second headline reported on the unexpected results of the French elections. However, the “MOST important” story of the day focused on Elon Musk’s recent SpaceX launch, which allegedly destroyed “nine bird nests.”

To make up for this heinous crime, I will refrain from having omelette for a week pic.twitter.com/FecxG8Rjmg — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 10, 2024

The post went viral on social media, prompting the SpaceX founder’s unusual commitment as a way of making amends. Musk reposted the tweet, writing, “To make up for this heinous crime, I will refrain from having omelette for a week.”

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has made significant progress this year with 71 rocket launches, including 68 Falcon 9 missions, one Falcon Heavy mission, and two Starship missions.

ALSO READ: KFC Canada Goes Halal: Stirring Up Debate Over Inclusivity And Exclusions