KFC Canada Goes Halal: Stirring Up Debate Over Inclusivity And Exclusions

To ensure a seamless transition, the staff has undergone specialized training to support this new initiative. They have also forged partnerships with leading Halal suppliers such as Maple Lodge Farms and Zabiha Halal.
Furthermore, the chain has made the decision to discontinue pork products at all their locations, excluding those that operate jointly with Taco Bell. While some embrace the decision, viewing it as an opportunity for “more inclusive dining experiences at KFC,” others condemn it as “completely unacceptable.”
There is also widespread questioning about why Thunder Bay and Ottawa have been excluded from the initiative. “Odd they leave out Ottawa considering its large Muslim population,” one individual said.
READ MORE: UK Issues Alerts For Greece, Italy, And Spain Amidst Rising Threats And Heatwave
Reactions On The Internet
Halal meat is defined as meat that adheres to Islamic dietary laws, ensuring ethical treatment of animals and thorough blood removal during slaughter, as outlined by the Halal Meat Association, Canada. Others are noting their intention to patronize alternative fast food chains such as Popeyes or Mary Brown’s.
“So just FYI to everyone that is upset by this – Popeyes in Canada has always been Halal,” an X user reacted.
“The best thing on Twitter today is Canadian right-wingers reacting to the news of KFC Canada going halal by saying they’re switching to Mary Brown’s, not knowing Mary Browns has been certified halal in most big-city locations for years,” added another individual.
Meanwhile, there is also a discussion about whether removing pork aligns with principles of inclusivity. “Won’t have any affect on me, but this certainly opens their products up to both Muslims and Jews. Btw, this won’t change the price or taste for non Muslims. We wouldn’t even know if they didn’t tell you,” one X user shared.