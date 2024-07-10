KFC Canada Goes Halal: Stirring Up Debate Over Inclusivity And Exclusions

Amidst the controversy, some have pointed out humorously, “Imagine #BoycottKFC because you don’t know what halal means.”

There is also widespread questioning about why Thunder Bay and Ottawa have been excluded from the initiative. “Odd they leave out Ottawa considering its large Muslim population,” one individual said.

Halal meat is defined as meat that adheres to Islamic dietary laws, ensuring ethical treatment of animals and thorough blood removal during slaughter, as outlined by the Halal Meat Association, Canada. Others are noting their intention to patronize alternative fast food chains such as Popeyes or Mary Brown’s.

“So just FYI to everyone that is upset by this – Popeyes in Canada has always been Halal,” an X user reacted.

“The best thing on Twitter today is Canadian right-wingers reacting to the news of KFC Canada going halal by saying they’re switching to Mary Brown’s, not knowing Mary Browns has been certified halal in most big-city locations for years,” added another individual.