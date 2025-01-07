A powerful winter storm swept across the eastern United States on Monday, bringing heavy snow, freezing rain, and dangerous conditions that disrupted the lives of millions.

A powerful winter storm swept across the eastern United States on Monday, bringing heavy snow, freezing rain, and dangerous conditions that disrupted the lives of millions. The storm, which caused hazardous roads in the Midwest and led to multiple fatalities, continued its eastward journey, blanketing cities and towns in snow and ice.

Widespread Power Outages and Travel Chaos Due To Winter Storm

As of Monday afternoon, over 175,000 people were without power from Missouri to Virginia, according to PowerOutage.us. The severe weather also crippled air travel, with more than 2,400 flights canceled and thousands delayed, as reported by FlightAware.

The National Weather Service (NWS) warned that Washington, D.C., could see up to a foot of snow. Despite the harsh conditions, Congress convened to certify Donald Trump’s election victory, marking four years since his supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election results.

The White House Monitors the Situation

President Joe Biden was briefed on the severe weather and is prepared to support affected states, according to a White House spokesperson. In Washington, residents navigated snowy streets and slushy sidewalks, while schools were closed due to the rare wintry conditions.

Winter Storm Causes Deadly Conditions Across the Midwest

The storm initially caused blizzard conditions in states like Kansas and Missouri, resulting in at least five fatalities.

In Missouri, two people were struck and killed by sliding vehicles after exiting their cars.

Kansas reported two deaths when a vehicle spun out on a highway and another fatality from a collision with an out-of-control tractor-trailer.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear urged residents to stay home, emphasizing the dangerous road conditions.

“Remember, this is a significant snow and ice event, so the roadways are still dangerous,” Beshear said during a Monday morning update.

Extreme Weather and Climate Impact

Video footage from Kansas showed vehicles skidding on icy highways and tractor-trailers jack-knifing. Scientists have pointed to manmade climate change as a factor behind the increasing frequency and intensity of such extreme weather events.

The NWS warned southeastern states to prepare for thunderstorms, hail, and potential tornadoes. Thick ice accumulation and strong wind gusts could cause widespread tree damage and prolonged power outages.

Temperatures were expected to plummet, with some areas experiencing below-zero conditions. The Appalachian mountain region was particularly vulnerable, still recovering from the devastation of a deadly hurricane in September.

States of Emergency Declared Across the Region

Several governors, including those in Kentucky, Missouri, Virginia, and Maryland, declared states of emergency. Local officials urged residents to stay off the roads while emergency crews worked to clear snow and ice.

The storm also unleashed icy winds across the Great Lakes, dumping several feet of “lake-effect” snow in parts of New York. Temperatures along the US Gulf Coast were forecast to fall dramatically below seasonal averages, compounding the storm’s impact.

As rescue and recovery efforts continue, the storm has left a stark reminder of the dangers posed by extreme weather, underscoring the need for preparedness and resilience in the face of climate-driven events.