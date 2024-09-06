Friday, September 6, 2024

Zelenskyy Urges Western Allies to Accelerate Air Defense Deliveries and Enhance Long-Range Capabilities

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy urges Western allies to accelerate the delivery of air defense systems and long-range missiles to strengthen Ukraine's defense and encourage peace with Russia.

Speaking at the Ramstein airbase, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Western allies to expedite the delivery of crucial air defense systems and address shortages in long-range missiles, including Atacms, Storm Shadows, and Scalps. While expressing gratitude for recent NATO decisions, Zelenskyy voiced concerns over the delayed arrival of key defense equipment, stressing that Ukraine needs these resources to maintain security, especially in areas like Crimea and the Black Sea.

Zelenskyy emphasized that long-range capabilities are essential not only for Ukrainian territory currently occupied by Russia but also for targeting Russian territory, in an effort to pressure Russia into peace negotiations. He acknowledged the vital role of operations involving the US, the UK, and France in enhancing Ukraine’s defense and restoring security to key areas, but urged for a more proactive approach from allies.

