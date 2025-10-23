Chhath Puja 2025 Date: Know Nhaya Khay, Kharna, Adharya Date, Sandhya Arghya Time & More

Chhath Puja 2025 is one of the most significant festivals dedicated to the worship of the Sun God (Surya) and Chhathi Maiya. Devotees across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and parts of Nepal celebrate this four-day festival like Nahay, Khay, Kharna, and Sandhya Arghya (evening offering) with great devotion. Devotees observe strict fasting, offer Arghya to the setting and rising sun, and chant mantras to seek blessings for prosperity, health, and happiness. Here’s a look at the Chhath Puja 2025 date, key rituals, Sandhya Arghya time, and more.

Chhath Puja 2025: Day 1 Nahay Khay Date

Chhath Puja festivities will commence with Nahay Khay, which is scheduled to be observed on October 25, 2025. On this auspicious day, devotees take a bath in a river or pond and consume pure, and satvik food.

Chhath Puja 2025: Day 2 Kharna Date

The second day of Chhath Puja 2025 is known as Kharna, a day of deep devotion and preparation for the main rituals, which will be celebrated on October 26, 2025. On this day, the devotees fast for the whole day and break their fast by offering prasad to Chhathi Maiya after sunset.

Chhath Puja 2025: Day 3 Sandhya Arghya Date

The third day of Chhath Puja is celebrated as Sandhya Arghya, which is celebrated on October 27, 2025. Devotees gather at riverbanks or water bodies during the sunset, carrying baskets filled with fruits, thekua, and other traditional offerings. Sandhya Arghya time is 5:40 pm.

Chhath Puja 2025: Day 4 Usha Arghya Date

Chhath Puja concludes with Usha Arghya, celebrated on October 28, 2025, when devotees offer prayers to the rising sun. On the last and fourth day of Chhath Puja, offer milk to the rising sun and break their waterless fast, marking the conclusion of the festival.