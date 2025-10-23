LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Elections Hyderabad Man In Russian Army Adelaide ind vs aus 2nd odi Bengaluru crime update Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster Bihar Elections Hyderabad Man In Russian Army Adelaide ind vs aus 2nd odi Bengaluru crime update Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster Bihar Elections Hyderabad Man In Russian Army Adelaide ind vs aus 2nd odi Bengaluru crime update Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster Bihar Elections Hyderabad Man In Russian Army Adelaide ind vs aus 2nd odi Bengaluru crime update Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Elections Hyderabad Man In Russian Army Adelaide ind vs aus 2nd odi Bengaluru crime update Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster Bihar Elections Hyderabad Man In Russian Army Adelaide ind vs aus 2nd odi Bengaluru crime update Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster Bihar Elections Hyderabad Man In Russian Army Adelaide ind vs aus 2nd odi Bengaluru crime update Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster Bihar Elections Hyderabad Man In Russian Army Adelaide ind vs aus 2nd odi Bengaluru crime update Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster
LIVE TV
Home > Astrology > Chhath Puja 2025 Date: Know Nhaya Khay, Kharna, Adharya Date, Sandhya Arghya Time & More

Chhath Puja 2025 Date: Know Nhaya Khay, Kharna, Adharya Date, Sandhya Arghya Time & More

Chhath Puja 2025 is one of the most significant festivals dedicated to the worship of the Sun God (Surya) and Chhathi Maiya. Devotees across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and parts of Nepal celebrate this four-day festival like Nahay, Khay, Kharna, and Sandhya Arghya (evening offering) with great devotion. Here’s a look at the Chhath Puja 2025 date, key rituals, Sandhya Arghya time, and more.

Chhath Puja 2025 Date. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
Chhath Puja 2025 Date. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 23, 2025 12:36:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Chhath Puja 2025 Date: Know Nhaya Khay, Kharna, Adharya Date, Sandhya Arghya Time & More

Chhath Puja 2025 is one of the most significant festivals dedicated to the worship of the Sun God (Surya) and Chhathi Maiya. Devotees across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and parts of Nepal celebrate this four-day festival like Nahay, Khay, Kharna, and Sandhya Arghya (evening offering) with great devotion. Devotees observe strict fasting, offer Arghya to the setting and rising sun, and chant mantras to seek blessings for prosperity, health, and happiness. Here’s a look at the Chhath Puja 2025 date, key rituals, Sandhya Arghya time, and more. 

Chhath Puja 2025: Day 1 Nahay Khay Date 

Chhath Puja festivities will commence with Nahay Khay, which is scheduled to be observed on October 25, 2025. On this auspicious day, devotees take a bath in a river or pond and consume pure, and satvik food. 

Chhath Puja 2025: Day 2 Kharna Date 

The second day of Chhath Puja 2025 is known as Kharna, a day of deep devotion and preparation for the main rituals, which will be celebrated on October 26, 2025. On this day, the devotees fast for the whole day and break their fast by offering prasad to Chhathi Maiya after sunset. 

Chhath Puja 2025: Day 3 Sandhya Arghya Date 

The third day of Chhath Puja is celebrated as Sandhya Arghya, which is celebrated on October 27, 2025. Devotees gather at riverbanks or water bodies during the sunset, carrying baskets filled with fruits, thekua, and other traditional offerings. Sandhya Arghya time is 5:40 pm. 

Chhath Puja 2025: Day 4 Usha Arghya Date 

Chhath Puja concludes with Usha Arghya, celebrated on October 28, 2025, when devotees offer prayers to the rising sun. On the last and fourth day of Chhath Puja, offer milk to the rising sun and break their waterless fast, marking the conclusion of the festival. 

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 12:36 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: chhath pujaChhath Puja 2025Chhath Puja 2025 dateChhath Puja dateChhath Puja kb haiChhath Puja mantraChhath Puja ritualskharna datenahay khay datesandhya arghya datesandhya arghya muhuratsandhya arghya timeusha arghya date

RELATED News

Numerology Horoscope Today, October 22, 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Meditating On Lord Ganesha

Numerology Horoscope Today, October 21, 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Should Focus On Prioritizing Small Tasks

Diwali 2025 in Haryana: Laxmi Puja, Ganesh Puja & Aarti Muhurat for Gurgaon, Faridabad & More

Diwali 2025 in UP: Laxmi Puja, Ganesh Puja & Aarti Timings for Lucknow, Varanasi, Meerut & More

Diwali 2025 Date, Time & City-Wise Shubh Muhurat in Delhi NCR: New Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ghaziabad & More Details

LATEST NEWS

School Holidays On Chhath Puja 2025: Check Full List of State-Wise Holidays in Bihar, UP, Rajasthan, Delhi & More

India vs Australia Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Match FREE LIVE Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps, Online

Rybakina downs Fernandez at Pan Pacific Open to set up Mboko clash

Prabhas’ 46th Birthday Surprise: ‘Fauzi’ Unveiled, Promises Epic Pre-Independence Soldier Saga Full Of Thrills

Blanckanvas Media Lights Up the City with a Dazzling Diwali Celebration

SNB MINUTES: HOWEVER, UNCERTAINTY REMAINS HIGH.

Warner Bros Discovery ponders outright sale 

Where Is ‘Torenza’? Woman’s Viral JFK Airport Video Sparks Parallel Dimension Theories

Dassault Systemes cuts annual revenue outlook, sees AI boost from 2026

Big Update On Air Travel: This Item Could Be Restricted On Flights Soon, It Is…

Chhath Puja 2025 Date: Know Nhaya Khay, Kharna, Adharya Date, Sandhya Arghya Time & More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Chhath Puja 2025 Date: Know Nhaya Khay, Kharna, Adharya Date, Sandhya Arghya Time & More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Chhath Puja 2025 Date: Know Nhaya Khay, Kharna, Adharya Date, Sandhya Arghya Time & More
Chhath Puja 2025 Date: Know Nhaya Khay, Kharna, Adharya Date, Sandhya Arghya Time & More
Chhath Puja 2025 Date: Know Nhaya Khay, Kharna, Adharya Date, Sandhya Arghya Time & More
Chhath Puja 2025 Date: Know Nhaya Khay, Kharna, Adharya Date, Sandhya Arghya Time & More
QUICK LINKS