Mahashivratri Horoscope 15 February, 2026: Which Zodiac Signs Will Receive Lord Shiva’s Blessings This Year? #3 Will Shock You

Mahashivratri 2026 falls on February 15. Discover zodiac-wise predictions, lucky signs, astrological remedies, and spiritual significance to receive Lord Shiva’s blessings.

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: February 15, 2026 11:29:56 IST

Mahashivratri 2026 Astrology 

Mahashivratri falls on 15 February 2026 (Sunday). The festival is considered spiritually powerful due to strong planetary alignments and rare yogas. Astrologers suggest the day supports spiritual growth, peace, and personal transformation.

Zodiac Signs Receiving Special Blessings

Signs Likely To See Luck & Growth 

Aries, Virgo, Capricorn, Aquarius may experience improved career, finances, and opportunities.

Some astrological interpretations also indicate positive developments for Taurus, Cancer, and Libra due to planetary alignment effects.

Mahashivratri 2026: Zodiac-wise Remedies

Aries (Mesh)

  • Offer red flowers & water abhishek

  • Chant “Om Namah Shivaya” 108 times

Helps career clarity & financial discipline

Taurus (Vrishabh)

  • Offer milk & honey

Enhances love, beauty & stability

Gemini (Mithun)

  • Offer dhatura, ber, or sugarcane juice

Improves focus & mental clarity

Cancer (Kark)

  • Offer milk, curd & white flowers

Brings emotional peace & removes stress

Leo (Singh)

  • Offer sunflowers & rudraksha

Boosts confidence & leadership energy

Virgo (Kanya)

  • Offer green items & panchamrit

Supports prosperity & success

Libra (Tula)

  • Offer perfume or sugarcane juice

Improves love life & harmony

Scorpio (Vrishchik)

  • Offer red flowers & sesame oil

Removes negativity & protects energy

Sagittarius (Dhanu)

  • Offer saffron milk & yellow flowers

Attracts luck & wisdom

Capricorn (Makar)

  • Offer black sesame & urad

Reduces karmic obstacles

Aquarius (Kumbh)

  • Offer mustard oil & honey

Eliminates negativity & grants progress

Pisces (Meen)

  • Offer saffron, yellow lentils or sugarcane juice

Strengthens relationships & peace

Disclaimer:
Astrological predictions and remedies mentioned in this article are based on traditional beliefs and general planetary interpretations. These insights are meant for informational and spiritual purposes only. Individual experiences may vary depending on personal horoscope charts and life circumstances. Readers are advised to treat this content as guidance rather than guaranteed outcomes.

Also Read: Happy Mahashivratri 2026: Heartfelt Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes and WhatsApp Status to Share

First published on: Feb 15, 2026 11:29 AM IST
QUICK LINKS