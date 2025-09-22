Navratri 2025 Day 1: Maa Shailputri Puja, Colors, Significance and Which Zodiac Signs Benefit Most

Navratri, one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals, spans nine days of devotion to Goddess Durga and her nine divine forms. The first day, known as Pratipada, is dedicated to Maa Shailputra, symbolizing purity, strength, and spiritual awakening. This day marks the beginning of a sacred journey filled with rituals, fasting, and prayers aimed at inner transformation. Seeing Maa Shailputra brings emotional stability and peace, especially for those with weak moon in their horoscope or zodiac sign like Cancer.

Who is Maa Shailputri?

The word Shailputri comes from the Sanskrit, shail means mountain and putri means daughter. She is the daughter of Himalayas. She is depicted riding a bull, Nandi, with a trident in one hand and a lotus in other. Her form combines elements of power, purity, and connection with nature. Maa Shailputri is considered to govern the moon in astrology. She is believed to help stabilize emotions, mental balance, and overcome fears or afflictions associated with the moon.

Rituals and Practices on Day 1

Kalash Sthapana:- Setting up a sacred pot (Kalash) that symbolizes invoking the Divine Presence in the home for 9 days.

Offerings(Bhog):- Desi Ghee, Fruits and White Flowers, especially Jasmine are preferred. These are offerings that please Maa Shailputri.

Mantra and Puja Vidhi:- Reciting the mantra "Om Devi Shailputryai Namah" and other stotras. Light diyas, incense, perform aarti, chant and meditate.

Fasting:- Many observe a fast or a mild vrat, eating only sattvic food, abstaining from non-vegetarian food, onion, garlic to purify body and mind.

Color:- White is the symbolic color of Day 1, representing purity, peace, and serenity. Wearing white helps align with the devotional energy of this day.

Significance

This day marks a new beginning, inner purification, strength, emotional stability. It is about setting a strong base for the spiritual journey for next 8 days.

It helps reduce the negative effects of Moon in one’s horoscope for people experiencing emotional instability, mood swings, or disturbed mental peace. Worshipping Maa Shailputri is believed to bring calmness and clarity.

For Which Sign Day 1 is Especially Beneficial

Based on Vedic astrology and popular belief, some saints may benefit particularly from the worship of Maa Shailputri on day 1.

Cancer:- Since the moon rules Cancer, this day is especially powerful for Cancerians. Worshipping Shailputri can help balance emotional ups and downs.

People who have afflicted Moon in their birth chart, either low strength, afflicted by malefic planets, or going through mental stress due to lunar effects, can gain spatial relief and peace.

Other signs can also derive general spiritual benefits, rooting themselves, stabilizing their mind, beginning Navratri with purity and devotion.

Conclusion