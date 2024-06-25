Nissan X-Trail SUV Teased, To Launch In India Soon

Following multiple instances of X-Trail spying, Nissan India has now provided a teaser that suggests the vehicle will soon be released. The X-Trail was unveiled in India in November 2022 and has since been observed undergoing spy testing there on several occasions.

Nissan India has unveiled a teaser video that includes a few insights about the SUV in addition to a teaser photograph. The ‘block your date’ states that we will be driving the SUV and that the X-Trail will be unveiled on July 17, 2024.

After the Magnite, Nissan’s X-Trail will be its second SUV to hit the streets. Actually, it was sold in India from 2005 till 2014, when it was taken off the market. The SUV is back after a hiatus of eight years. The 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine in the X-Trail is probably going to be hybridized.

We anticipate that the SUV will have a CVT. When it debuts, the X-Trail is probably going to compete with the VW Tiguan, Jeep Compass, and Citroen C5 Aircross. The X-Trail will most likely be offered by Nissan India as a CBU, which would probably affect the vehicle’s pricing.

