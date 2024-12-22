Home
we-woman

Bharat Progrerss Report 2024: President Murmu Became The 1st Indian Head Of State To Visit Fiji

President Droupadi Murmu was awarded Fiji’s highest civilian honor, the Companion of the Order of Fiji, during her official visit to the island nation.

Bharat Progrerss Report 2024: President Murmu Became The 1st Indian Head Of State To Visit Fiji

President Droupadi Murmu was awarded Fiji’s highest civilian honor, the Companion of the Order of Fiji, during her official visit to the island nation. This marks the first time an Indian head of state has visited Fiji. President Murmu was conferred with the award by Fijian President Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere, a gesture reflecting the strong and enduring friendship between India and Fiji.

In her address, Murmu expressed her gratitude for the honor, describing it as a symbol of the deep ties between the two nations. She emphasized India’s readiness to collaborate with Fiji in building a stronger, more resilient, and prosperous future. “India stands ready to partner with Fiji to unlock the full potential of our relationship, working in line with Fiji’s priorities for mutual benefit,” she stated.

While addressing the Fijian Parliament, President Murmu drew attention to the shared democratic values that unite the two countries, highlighting the importance of equality, liberty, and dignity for all. She also acknowledged the significance of Fiji’s rich cultural heritage and its peaceful, multicultural society, which stands as a model in an increasingly divided world. Murmu praised the Fijian way of life, remarking, “No wonder, Fiji is the place where the rest of the world comes to find its happiness.”

The President also expressed optimism about new collaborative initiatives, including the upcoming Super Specialty Cardiology Hospital in Suva, aimed at addressing healthcare needs in Fiji and the Pacific region.

Reflecting on the historical bond between the two nations, she recalled the arrival of Indian indentured laborers, or “Girmitiyas,” to Fiji over 145 years ago. Their hard work and contributions have been integral to the nation’s development, and their descendants continue to strengthen the ties between India and Fiji.

Earlier in the day, President Murmu was warmly received by President Katonivere at State House, where both leaders discussed ways to further deepen bilateral relations. They also reviewed the progress of the ‘Solarisation of Heads of State Residences’ project, an Indian initiative launched in 2023.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka also met with President Murmu, and the two leaders held in-depth discussions on enhancing the historic partnership between the two nations.

During her visit, Murmu also addressed the Indian community in Fiji, expressing gratitude for their continued cultural and community ties. She praised the Indian diaspora for maintaining their traditions and for their significant contributions to the development of Fiji. “Your hard work, discipline, and values have helped you succeed in all areas of life,” she said.

Also Read: Bharat Progress Report 2024: Ashalata Devi Becomes The First Indian Woman To Reach 100 International Football Caps

Bharat Progress Report fiji President Murmu

