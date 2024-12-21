Bharat Progress Report 2024: Ashalata Devi Becomes The First Indian Woman To Reach 100 International Football Caps

Ashalata Devi is in history books for being the first Indian woman to bag 100 international football caps. A rock in defense and an inspiring leader, from Imphal to international recognition, that included being nominated for the AFC Player of the Year. She has been a guiding light for aspiring athletes.

Bharat Progress Report 2024: After spending more than a decade, Asahalata Devi is again in history’s books. The seasoned defense player became the first woman to play 100 matches for India in the SAFF Women’s Championship 2024. She achieved this feat in the first match between India and Pakistan in Kathmandu.

This remarkable feat puts her into an elite club of Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri, who retired earlier this year, after playing 151 international matches. The achievement thus stands testimony to Ashalata’s tenacity and leadership qualities as well as dedication to the sport.

A Journey Of Determination

Born on 3 July 1993 in Imphal, Manipur, Ashalata Devi started with football when she was just 13 years old. Inspired by watching boys play the game at her school, she convinced her peers to form a team and that’s how she formed the ground for her future, being the captain of the national team.

Her career took a pivotal turn in 2008 when she joined the U-17 Indian women’s team. Initially, she was a midfielder who later became a defender as she played for Manipuri club Kryphsa FC under the tutelage of Chaoba Devi, a former India international. This was a defining moment for her as the switch suited her composed, gritty playing style.

Ashalata made her senior debut in March 2011 against Bangladesh in a pre-Olympics match in Dhaka. With time, she has become the backbone of India’s defense and an integral part of the team’s success story.

Awards And Titles

Gold medals at South Asian Games in 2016 and 2019

Four successive SAFF Women’s Championship titles in 2012, 2014, 2016, and 2019.

Indian Women’s League (IWL) titles with Sethu FC (2018-19) and Gokulam Kerala (2021-22, 2022-23).

In 2015, Ashalata became the second Indian woman to play for an overseas club, joining New Radiant SC in the Maldives’ Dhivehi Premier League, where she contributed to the team’s championship win.

International recognition did not elude Ashalata. In 2019, she was nominated for the AFC Player of the Year award, making her the first Indian woman to be so honored. With Japan’s Saki Kumagai, a Women’s FIFA World Cup winner, and China’s Li Ying, Ashalata’s nomination spoke volumes of her status in world football. As the present captain of the Indian women’s football team, Ashalata still inspires a new generation of players.

