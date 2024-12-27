Home
Friday, December 27, 2024
India’s Non-Fossil Fuel Based Power Generation Hit A Record 213.7 GW: Bharat Progress Report 2024

India's record in non-fossil fuel-based power generation marks a pivotal moment in its journey towards a sustainable energy future.

India’s Non-Fossil Fuel Based Power Generation Hit A Record 213.7 GW: Bharat Progress Report 2024

India achieved a significant milestone in 2024, with its non-fossil fuel-based power generation capacity reaching a record high. This achievement underscores the country’s commitment to transitioning towards cleaner and more sustainable energy sources, in line with global efforts to combat climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The development highlights India’s progress in expanding renewable energy infrastructure and diversifying its energy mix.

Recent reports reveal that India has surpassed a major milestone in its renewable energy efforts, achieving an installed capacity of over 200 GW in non-fossil fuel power generation. This record-breaking achievement reflects the nation’s dedication to a sustainable energy future and aligns with its ambitious target of attaining 500 GW of non-fossil fuel power by 2030.

Expansion of Renewable Energy

The surge in non-fossil fuel-based power generation is attributed to the rapid expansion of renewable energy projects across the country. India has made substantial investments in solar, wind, hydroelectric, and biomass energy.

Solar power has emerged as the cornerstone of this transformation, with large-scale solar parks and rooftop installations contributing significantly. Wind energy, particularly in states like Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, has also seen remarkable growth.

Additionally, hydropower projects have reinforced the renewable energy portfolio, particularly in the Himalayan and northeastern regions.

Government Policies and Initiatives

India’s record in non-fossil fuel energy generation is the result of supportive government policies and initiatives. Programs like the National Solar Mission, Wind Energy Mission, and incentives for green energy adoption have driven private and public sector participation. The government has also implemented policies to promote energy storage solutions, grid modernization, and green hydrogen, ensuring that renewable energy can be integrated efficiently into the national grid.

Contribution to Global Climate Goals

This milestone reflects India’s commitment to the Paris Agreement and its nationally determined contributions (NDCs). The country aims to achieve 50% of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030.

With the current record, India is well on its way to achieving this target, positioning itself as a global leader in renewable energy deployment.

Economic and Environmental Benefits

The shift towards non-fossil fuel energy sources brings multiple benefits. Economically, it reduces dependence on costly fossil fuel imports and creates job opportunities in renewable energy sectors. Environmentally, it significantly lowers carbon emissions, improves air quality, and minimizes the ecological footprint of energy production.

Challenges and Future Outlook

Despite the progress, challenges such as grid integration, storage solutions, and the intermittent nature of some renewables remain. However, advancements in technology and increased investments in energy storage systems and smart grids are expected to address these issues. India is also exploring green hydrogen as a complementary solution to renewable energy.

India’s record in non-fossil fuel-based power generation marks a pivotal moment in its journey towards a sustainable energy future. It highlights the nation’s commitment to environmental stewardship while ensuring energy security and economic growth.

ALSO READ: The Border Roads Organisation Completed 111 Projects Worth Rs.3571 Crore: Bharat Progress Report 2024 

