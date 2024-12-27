Home
Friday, December 27, 2024
The Border Roads Organisation Completed 111 Projects Worth Rs.3571 Crore: Bharat Progress Report 2024

The BRO has consistently worked on developing world-class infrastructure in some of the most challenging terrains, reaffirming its dedication to the nation's strategic and socio-economic goals.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has successfully completed 111 infrastructure projects across India, with a total investment of ₹3,571 crore, as highlighted in the latest Bharat Progress Report.

These projects mark a significant leap forward in strengthening the country’s strategic connectivity, especially in remote and challenging regions.

Key Highlights:

Infrastructure Boost:

The completed projects include roads, bridges, and tunnels, which play a critical role in bolstering defense preparedness and fostering development in border areas.

Many of these projects are located in strategically sensitive regions, including Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim.

Economic and Strategic Significance:

Enhanced connectivity will aid the armed forces in accessing remote locations swiftly while improving the lives of residents in these areas. These infrastructure upgrades will also facilitate tourism and trade, contributing to regional economic development.

Projects of Note:

Nechiphu Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh: A state-of-the-art project enhancing connectivity along the Tawang Road.

Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh: Once completed, it will provide all-weather access to the forward areas.

Various road-widening and alignment-improvement initiatives in Ladakh, easing transportation and boosting operational efficiency for the armed forces.

BRO’s Commitment

The BRO has consistently worked on developing world-class infrastructure in some of the most challenging terrains, reaffirming its dedication to the nation’s strategic and socio-economic goals.

These projects underscore India’s focus on self-reliance and robust infrastructure, particularly in border regions. They enhance both defense readiness and regional development, supporting the vision of a stronger and more connected nation.

ALSO READ: BPR 2024: India’s First Deep-Water Container Transshipment Port Was Inaugurated In Vizhinjam, Kerala

Filed under

Bharat Progress Report border roads organisation

