BPR 2024: India’s First Deep-Water Container Transshipment Port Was Inaugurated In Vizhinjam, Kerala

The Vizhinjam International Seaport, located near Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, is set to become India’s first deep-water container transshipment port. This ambitious project aims to position India as a key player in global maritime trade, enhancing its capacity to handle large container ships efficiently.

Key Highlights of the Vizhinjam Project

Greenfield Port Development

The project represents India’s first Greenfield port initiative undertaken by a state government. With an investment of over ₹18,000 crores, this port has been developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) involving the Government of Kerala, the Government of India, and Adani Ports SEZ.

Strategic Location

Situated near international shipping routes, Vizhinjam offers a critical advantage by reducing transit times for vessels.

Its geographical location allows seamless integration with global maritime networks, serving trade routes between Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Natural Depth Advantage

Vizhinjam is one of India’s few natural deep-water ports, with a draft depth of 20 meters. This feature enables it to handle the world’s largest container ships without extensive dredging.

State-of-the-Art Infrastructure

The port is equipped with advanced facilities, including:

High-capacity cranes for efficient cargo handling.

Modern container terminals and warehouses.

Robust logistics parks to support seamless operations.

Economic and Strategic Benefits

Boost to Trade

By serving as a transshipment hub, Vizhinjam will reduce dependency on foreign ports like Colombo and Singapore, cutting costs and transit times for Indian cargo.

Economic Development

The port is expected to create thousands of jobs, stimulate local economies, and attract significant investment to the region.

Enhanced Maritime Position

Vizhinjam will bolster India’s maritime presence, establishing the country as a significant player in international trade.

Recent Developments and Milestones

In July 2024, the first mother ship, MV San Fernando, docked at the port, marking the beginning of operations. Equipped with automation technology, Vizhinjam is designed to handle megamax container ships with a capacity of up to 9,000 TEUs.

Understanding Deep-Water Container Transshipment Ports

Deep-water transshipment ports serve as hubs where cargo containers are transferred between large and smaller vessels. These facilities enhance global trade efficiency by optimizing cargo distribution.

Key Features

Deep Water Access: Accommodates Ultra Large Container Vessels (ULCVs) requiring significant depth.

Strategic Location: Positioned along major shipping routes to minimize deviations.

High Throughput Capacity: Ensures quick turnaround and high productivity.

Advanced Infrastructure: Features extensive berths, container yards, and cranes for efficient operations.

Global Examples

Singapore Port: A leading transshipment hub at the crossroads of global shipping routes.

Port of Colombo, Sri Lanka: A major hub in South Asia with advanced container handling facilities.

Port of Tanjung Pelepas, Malaysia: Known for its deep berths and efficient logistics.

The Vizhinjam International Seaport is a transformative project for India’s maritime sector. By offering modern facilities and leveraging its strategic location, it will enhance India’s trade efficiency, reduce costs, and contribute significantly to the regional economy.