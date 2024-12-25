Home
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Bharat Progress Report: India’s First Under Sea Inaugurated In Mumbai

The event was marked by a green flag ceremony led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

Bharat Progress Report: India’s First Under Sea Inaugurated In Mumbai

A long-awaited project in Mumbai, first proposed in the city’s 1967 Development Plan, was finally realized with the inauguration of the Coastal Road on Monday. The event was marked by a green flag ceremony led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. The inauguration was followed by a rally of 30 vintage and classic cars, showcasing the historical significance of the moment. The southbound arm of the road was opened to the public on Tuesday, with the northbound arm set to be completed by May.

As part of the project’s expansion, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) will soon announce new bus routes operating along the Coastal Road. One of the first to experience the new route was Nitin Dossa, chairman of the Western India Automobile Association, who drove a 1952 Chrysler Windsor, a car that was previously owned by the British governor of Madras. Joining him in the procession were women from self-help groups, traveling in BEST’s new double-decker air-conditioned buses. Kandivli resident Choti Singh shared her excitement, saying, “It was amazing to travel from Worli to Marine Drive in under 10 minutes. Just a few years ago, this seemed unimaginable.”

The smoothness of the Coastal Road stood out to many who rode in the classic cars. “These old cars usually have poor shock absorbers, but the road was so smooth, I didn’t feel a thing,” remarked a participant who drove a vintage car but preferred to remain unnamed. The rally featured a collection of stunning classic cars, including models from Chrysler, Buick, Cadillac, Rolls Royce, Bentley, Mercedes, Daimler, Ford, Chevrolet, Fiat, Morris, Packard, and Volkswagen.

The Coastal Road project, which has significantly improved Mumbai’s traffic infrastructure, is expected to alleviate congestion and provide faster travel between key city locations, enhancing the overall experience for commuters.

Bharat Progress Report

