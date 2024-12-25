Home
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Bharat Progress Report: 5 New AIIMS Were Inaugurated

Additionally, the Prime Minister also launched and laid the foundation for 202 healthcare projects worth over Rs. 11,700 crores in 23 states and union territories, aiming to enhance medical facilities and services nationwide.

In a significant boost to India’s healthcare infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated five new All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) across the country. These institutes are located in Rajkot (Gujarat), Bathinda (Punjab), Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh), Kalyani (West Bengal), and Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh). Additionally, the Prime Minister also launched and laid the foundation for 202 healthcare projects worth over Rs. 11,700 crores in 23 states and union territories, aiming to enhance medical facilities and services nationwide.

Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, Minister of State for AYUSH and Women & Child Development, Shri Mahendra Munjapara, and Gujarat Health Minister Shri Rushikesh Patel, were present at the event. Several other political leaders, including governors, union ministers, and members of parliament, joined the occasion virtually from various locations.

In his address, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the expanding network of AIIMS institutions, emphasizing that the establishment of these new campuses reflects India’s commitment to improving its healthcare services and achieving the vision of “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India). He noted the long history of AIIMS Delhi as the sole institution serving the nation, but today, the country is seeing a rapid expansion of medical institutions across different regions. The Prime Minister stressed the government’s focus on accelerating development and modernizing infrastructure at an unprecedented pace.

The newly inaugurated AIIMS campuses are part of a broader plan to provide world-class healthcare services to urban and rural populations alike. The total cost of constructing the five AIIMS centers amounts to Rs. 6,315.23 crore. Among these, AIIMS Mangalagiri, located in Andhra Pradesh, stands out with its impressive 960-bed facility built at a cost of Rs. 1,618.23 crore. The campus spans 183.11 acres and houses a medical college offering 125 seats for aspiring doctors, further strengthening the country’s medical education framework.

