Bharat Progress Report: PM Awas Yojana Crossed 89 Lakh Houses Built

The responsibility for land and colonization falls under the jurisdiction of individual states and union territories (UTs) in India. As such, the implementation of housing schemes for citizens is primarily managed by these states and UTs. However, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs plays a vital role in supporting these efforts by providing Central Assistance through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U). Launched on June 25, 2015, PMAY-U aims to ensure that all eligible urban citizens have access to sturdy, well-equipped homes with essential civic amenities.

Under PMAY-U, the central government allocates assistance based on project proposals submitted by state and UT governments. To date, a total of 118.64 lakh homes have been sanctioned, involving an overall investment of ₹8.07 lakh crore. This sum includes ₹2.0 lakh crore in Central Assistance. Of the sanctioned homes, 114.40 lakh have been initiated, and 85.43 lakh have been completed and handed over to beneficiaries in urban areas. The program has specifically benefited women, with over 89 lakh homes being in the names of women, either jointly with men or as sole owners.

Since the scheme’s inception, ₹2 lakh crore in Central Assistance has been approved, with ₹1.64 lakh crore already released to the concerned state/UT authorities and central nodal agencies. These figures represent the successful delivery of housing solutions to a vast number of eligible families across the nation, greatly improving their quality of life.

In addition to the ongoing success of PMAY-U, the Union Cabinet announced a major expansion of the initiative on June 10, 2024. The decision to extend housing assistance to 3 crore additional households will help meet the growing demand for housing due to an increase in eligible families. For the 2024-25 fiscal year, PMAY-Urban 2.0 has set a target to cater to the housing needs of 1 crore urban poor and middle-class families. This ambitious phase will involve an investment of ₹10 lakh crore, with ₹2.20 lakh crore allocated as Central Assistance.

