Bharat Progress Report: Taxpayer Services Overhaul Under PAN2.0 Was Launched

The Permanent Account Number (PAN) has long been a crucial element in India’s financial system, connecting individuals and businesses to economic activities and ensuring financial transparency. As the country moves towards an increasingly digital economy, PAN continues to be vital for accessing services and participating in various economic processes. To align with the latest technological advancements, the Indian government has introduced PAN 2.0, a project aimed at modernizing and streamlining the PAN and TAN (Tax Deduction Account Number) systems for better efficiency and accessibility.

PAN 2.0: Transforming Taxpayer Services

The PAN 2.0 initiative represents a significant leap in re-engineering taxpayer registration and management through e-governance, with an investment of ₹1,435 crore. The project aims to offer a more user-friendly, seamless, and digital experience, consolidating multiple platforms into one unified service. This shift will simplify access to PAN/TAN-related services and create a smoother, paperless process for users.

Key Features of PAN 2.0

Unified Portal: Currently, PAN-related services are scattered across various portals, including the e-Filing Portal, UTIITSL Portal, and Protean e-Gov Portal. PAN 2.0 will bring all these services under a single portal managed by the Income Tax Department. This portal will offer a complete range of services, from PAN allotment and updates to online validation, AADHAAR-PAN linking, and requesting e-PAN or reprints of physical PAN cards.

Eco-Friendly and Paperless: The new system will minimize the need for paper-based documentation, reducing environmental impact. All services, including PAN allotment and updates, will be conducted through a digital platform, streamlining the entire process.

Cost-Free and Speedy Services: PAN services will now be free of cost, including the allotment, updation, and corrections of PAN. For physical PAN cards, applicants will need to pay a nominal fee of ₹50 for domestic deliveries, and a small fee for international deliveries, which includes India Post charges.

Enhanced Security with PAN Data Vault: To ensure the security of personal and demographic information, PAN 2.0 will introduce enhanced security measures, including a PAN Data Vault that protects user data from unauthorized access.

Dedicated Helpdesk and Support: A new call center and helpdesk will be established to assist users with queries, ensuring smooth navigation of the newly updated PAN system.

Changes for Existing PAN Holders

Existing PAN cardholders need not apply for a new card under the PAN 2.0 system unless they require updates or corrections. Current valid PAN cards will remain functional unless holders request a change. This ensures that individuals do not face disruption while the new system is implemented.

The QR Code Feature

PAN cards will feature an upgraded dynamic QR code, which was already part of the PAN system since 2017-18. This QR code will now display real-time data directly pulled from the PAN database, allowing easy verification of the holder’s details. The QR code will include information such as the holder’s photo, name, date of birth, and parent’s names. A dedicated app will be available for scanning and validating the information, enhancing the authenticity of the PAN card.

Global Standards for Secure and Efficient Services

In line with international standards, the PAN 2.0 project has adopted global certifications for quality and security management, such as ISO 27001 and ISO 9001. This ensures that the new system not only meets local requirements but also adheres to global best practices for data protection and service efficiency. The transition to a fully digital and secure platform will offer a more user-friendly experience, with minimal documentation required for PAN/TAN registration.

