Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 26, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

BPR: Maharashtra Rolls Out Rs 1,500 To 1Cr Women Under Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Scheme

The Maharashtra government is set to launch the "Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana" on August 17, just in time for the Raksha Bandhan festival.

BPR: Maharashtra Rolls Out Rs 1,500 To 1Cr Women Under Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Scheme

The Maharashtra government is set to launch the “Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana” on August 17, just in time for the Raksha Bandhan festival. The initiative, which aims to provide financial support to underprivileged women, will benefit over one crore eligible women across the state, offering them a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500. The government, however, clarified that the program will officially begin from July, and eligible women will receive an initial payment of Rs 3,000, covering the first two months.

The scheme, which was introduced in the state’s budget in June, is designed to support women between the ages of 21 and 65 with a family income cap of Rs 2.5 lakh annually. This initiative, which will cost the state approximately Rs 46,000 crore annually, aims to uplift economically disadvantaged women and provide them with much-needed financial stability.

Modeled after Madhya Pradesh’s “Ladli Behna Yojana,” which was introduced by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, this program is seen as a major step in women empowerment and is being promoted as a Raksha Bandhan gift ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that a trial run of the scheme was successfully carried out, and the first two-month installment has already been transferred to select beneficiaries. On August 17, the government plans to distribute the Rs 3,000 installment to eligible women, marking the official launch of the scheme.

Filed under

BPR ladki bahin yojana

Advertisement

Also Read

Russia’s Christmas Strike: Over 70 Missiles And 100 Drones Hit Ukraine’s Energy Grid

Russia’s Christmas Strike: Over 70 Missiles And 100 Drones Hit Ukraine’s Energy Grid

Top Family Feuds In India Inc. In 2024: Inheritance And Power Struggles

Top Family Feuds In India Inc. In 2024: Inheritance And Power Struggles

Mariah Carey Gets NFL Christmas Gameday Started With Her Classic Hit ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’

Mariah Carey Gets NFL Christmas Gameday Started With Her Classic Hit ‘All I Want For...

Indian IT Hiring: 2025 Promises Rebound; AI/Data Science Roles In Demand

Indian IT Hiring: 2025 Promises Rebound; AI/Data Science Roles In Demand

Trump Posts 34 Times In A Hour On Christmas, Taking Dig At Obama

Trump Posts 34 Times In A Hour On Christmas, Taking Dig At Obama

Entertainment

Mariah Carey Gets NFL Christmas Gameday Started With Her Classic Hit ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’

Mariah Carey Gets NFL Christmas Gameday Started With Her Classic Hit ‘All I Want For

Taylor Swift’s New Ring Dazzles At Chiefs Game—But It’s Not What You Think

Taylor Swift’s New Ring Dazzles At Chiefs Game—But It’s Not What You Think

Why Were Allu Arjun Fans Forced To Watch Baby John With Pushpa 2 Tickets In Jaipur?

Why Were Allu Arjun Fans Forced To Watch Baby John With Pushpa 2 Tickets In

Who Is Sara Nathan? New York Post Editor Allegedly Planted Stories Against Blake Lively As Part Of Justin Baldoni’s Smear Campaign

Who Is Sara Nathan? New York Post Editor Allegedly Planted Stories Against Blake Lively As

“India is Making Its Mark Globally,” Boman Irani Shares In Exclusive Interview With NewsX

“India is Making Its Mark Globally,” Boman Irani Shares In Exclusive Interview With NewsX

Advertisement

Lifestyle

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox